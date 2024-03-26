Tragic Collision on Mombasa-Nairobi Highway Claims 11 Kenyatta University Lives

In a heart-wrenching incident along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway in Maungu, Taita Taveta, Kenya, a road collision involving a Kenyatta University bus and a trailer resulted in the death of 11 students and left 42 others injured. Voi Sub-county Police Commander Ibrahim Daffala confirmed the accident, noting the heavy rain at the time and the attempts by the lorry driver to avoid a head-on collision, which ultimately led to the tragedy.

Details of the Accident

The collision occurred under challenging weather conditions, with heavy rainfall making the roads slippery and visibility low. The Kenyatta University bus, carrying 58 passengers, including public health students on an academic trip to Mombasa, was struck by a trailer traveling to Nairobi. The impact was severe on the bus's left side, leading to immediate fatalities and numerous injuries. A total of 10 students died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The incident has raised concerns over road safety, especially during adverse weather conditions.

Immediate Response and Aftermath

Following the accident, emergency services and a multidisciplinary team were quickly on the scene for evacuation and rescue operations. Injured students were rushed to the Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi for urgent medical attention. Meanwhile, the survivors, some of whom escaped unhurt, were taken to Maungu Police Station for further assistance. The local authorities have since called for drivers on the busy Mombasa-Nairobi highway to exercise increased caution, particularly in light of the recent heavy downpours affecting the area.

Call for Enhanced Road Safety Measures

The tragic event has sparked a nationwide conversation about road safety, particularly concerning public service vehicles and academic institution transportation. The Kenyan National Assembly, mourning the loss of the students, emphasized the need for stricter regulations on road safety, maintenance of vehicles, and adherence to traffic rules. There is a growing demand for immediate action to prevent such incidents in the future, including improved road conditions and enhanced driver training and awareness.

This devastating accident not only highlights the perils of road travel during adverse weather conditions but also serves as a grim reminder of the importance of stringent road safety measures. As the community mourns the loss of young lives, the call for action grows louder, urging authorities to implement comprehensive strategies to ensure the safety of all road users and prevent such tragedies from recurring.