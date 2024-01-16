"Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana Van Zeller" Dives into the Global Black Markets

Award-winning journalist Mariana Van Zeller takes us on a perilous journey with her new travelogue series, "Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana Van Zeller". This show, an extension of the successful National Geographic series "Trafficked", is now in its fifth season, and it dares to delve deep into the shadowy realms of the global underworld. It brings to light the covert operations that significantly influence the world's economies but are often hidden from public view.

Into the Abyss of the Global Black Market

This series exposes the underbelly of society, revealing illicit activities such as the trafficking of body parts and brides. Each episode of "Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana Van Zeller" investigates a different aspect of these illegal trades. From the dangerous world of contract killers to the complex networks of sextortion, the series offers an unfiltered look at the global black markets. It uncovers the intricate details of these criminal operations, offering valuable insights into their functioning and impact on society.

Risking Lives to Unearth Hidden Truths

Mariana and her team risk their lives to bring these stories to light. This season shares a particularly chilling experience where the team found itself caught in a military coup while reporting in Africa. These harrowing circumstances underscore the risks involved in uncovering these underground networks and the commitment of the team to shed light on these dark corners of the world.

Series Premiere and Streaming Details

The series premiered on National Geographic on January 17th and became available for streaming on Hulu the following day. The show's premiere, focusing on various aspects of the global black markets such as the trade in body parts, hired assassins, sextortion, and the smuggling of brides, offers a hard-hitting start to what promises to be an enlightening journey into the underbelly of the world's economies.

"Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana Van Zeller" promises to be an enlightening exploration into the dark and often unseen corners of our world, offering viewers a unique perspective on the clandestine operations that shape our societies in ways we often overlook.