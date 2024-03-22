Tony Elumelu Foundation Empowers 1,104 African Entrepreneurs, Targets Global Coalition

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has recently announced its latest cohort of 1,104 beneficiaries from 54 African countries for the 2024 edition of its entrepreneurship programme, marking a significant milestone in its journey to foster entrepreneurial spirit across the continent. Selected from over 100,000 applicants through a rigorous process conducted by Ernst & Young, these entrepreneurs will each receive a non-refundable grant of $5,000, contributing to TEF's overarching goal of catalyzing economic growth and eradicating poverty in Africa.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Impact and Vision for Expansion

Since its inception in 2014, the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme has disbursed $100 million to over 20,000 beneficiaries, generating more than 400,000 jobs and over $2.5 billion in revenue. Tony Elumelu, the foundation's founder and chairman of UBA Plc, emphasized the programme's role in spreading prosperity and democratizing luck across Africa. He highlighted the significant impact of the initiative, not just in numbers, but in real-life success stories of young African entrepreneurs making a difference in their communities.

Building a Global Coalition for African Entrepreneurs

Advertisment

During the unveiling ceremony in Lagos, Elumelu expressed his desire to amplify the programme's impact by forming a global coalition for African entrepreneurs. This ambitious move aims to extend the foundation's reach and support to more young Africans, aspiring to create a more significant, collective impact on the continent's socio-economic landscape. The TEF's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship as a means to combat poverty and boost economic development in Africa has drawn attention and support from various global institutions, signaling a promising future for the initiative.

Support and Encouragement for the Next Generation

Dr. Awele Elumelu, Co-Founder of TEF, addressed the new beneficiaries, assuring them of the foundation's full support throughout their entrepreneurial journey. She also extended a message of hope to those not selected, emphasizing that their journey towards entrepreneurship is far from over. This sentiment reflects the foundation's broader mission to inspire and empower young Africans, regardless of the challenges they may face along the way.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation's latest cohort marks a decade of considerable achievements in fostering entrepreneurship across Africa. By selecting 1,104 new beneficiaries and setting sights on forming a global coalition, TEF is not just celebrating past successes but also laying the groundwork for future endeavors that promise to further transform the economic landscape of Africa. The foundation's unwavering commitment to its mission serves as a beacon of hope for young entrepreneurs across the continent, illustrating the profound impact of targeted support and empowerment on individuals and communities alike.