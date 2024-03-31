Tigray and Amhara Clash Intensifies in Ethiopia, Undermining Pretoria Peace Agreement

Getachew Reda, President of the Tigray Interim Regional Administration, emphasized to visiting US Senate Foreign Relations Committee members the critical need for the full implementation of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) to restore peace in the Tigray region. Despite the agreement, tensions have surged, notably in the South Tigray Zone, where recent clashes have spotlighted the fragile peace.

Advertisment

Escalating Tensions and Accusations

Violent confrontations in Raya Alamata, under Amhara control, have reignited disputes between the Tigray and Amhara regions, with both sides exchanging accusations of provocation. The Tigray interim administration has accused the Amhara region of incorporating Tigrayan territories into its educational materials, a move it deems as an attempt to dismantle Tigray. Conversely, the Amhara regional administration alleges Tigray's response as aggressive, framing it as a pretext for violence.

The Role of International and Federal Stakeholders

Advertisment

The US Senate's involvement underscores the international community's concern over the conflict's resurgence, which risks undermining the Pretoria Agreement facilitated by global stakeholders, including the US. The Ethiopian National Defense Force's intermittent interventions highlight the federal government's challenging role in maintaining peace amidst unresolved territorial disputes.

Implications for Peace and Stability

The recent clashes not only threaten the tentative peace established by the Pretoria Agreement but also risk further destabilizing the region. With both regional administrations holding firm to their stances, the necessity for a renewed commitment to dialogue and peace by all parties, supported by international and federal intervention, is more crucial than ever. This ongoing conflict serves as a stark reminder of the complexities facing Ethiopia's path to lasting peace and the importance of addressing underlying issues to prevent further violence.