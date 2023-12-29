The Year of Turmoil: Understanding Africa’s Conflicts in 2023

As the year draws to a close, Africa wades through the aftermath of a turbulent period marked by major conflicts leading to significant loss of life and displacement of millions. These conflicts, each with a unique narrative of causation and consequence, have painted a grim tableau of violence, instability, and humanitarian crises across the continent. The ramifications of these conflicts extend beyond local disputes, raising concerns about potential escalation and broader implications for regional security.

Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis: A Daunting Reality

The African continent has faced severe conflict leading to substantial loss of life and displacement. The situation in Gaza due to ongoing conflict has led to a public health disaster, with infectious diseases spreading rapidly. The Nigerian Civil War resulted in mass starvation of Biafran civilians, and ongoing fighting between farmers and herders in central Nigeria has resulted in numerous deaths. The war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces has led to thousands of casualties and injuries, and millions displaced.

Sudan: A Nation Under Siege

A war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces began in April 2023, resulting in over 9,000 to 10,000 casualties and 6,000 to 12,000 injuries. By December, over 5 million people were internally displaced and more than 1.5 million had fled the country as refugees. The conflict has a history of foreign invasions, civil wars, and conflicts in the Darfur region, where over 200,000 people have been killed and 2 million displaced. The Rapid Support Forces have been accused of committing ethnic cleansing and war crimes, with leaders indicted by the International Criminal Court.

Nigeria’s Unending Strife

In the West African nation, particularly in central Nigeria’s Middle Belt, ongoing fighting between farmers and herders has resulted in massive casualties. Gunmen attacked remote villages in Nigeria’s Plateau state, leaving almost 200 people dead. The struggle for land use is at the root of the deadly conflict, exacerbated by the climate crisis and weak government regulations. The government has been criticized for its reluctance to investigate and pursue meaningful solutions, despite promises to tackle security challenges.