The Unratified Mifugo Protocol: A Hindrance to Peace in East Africa's Karamoja Cluster

In the heart of East Africa, a region known as the Karamoja Cluster, home to around 20 million people and 14 pastoralist communities, a long-standing issue continues to fester.

Conflicts over limited resources and frequent droughts have led to rampant cattle rustling and associated crimes. Amidst these challenges, a beacon of hope emerged in the form of the Mifugo Protocol, a document aimed at addressing these issues. However, it remains unratified by any country, hindering the resolution of cattle rustling and resource conflicts in the region.

The Unratified Mifugo Protocol: A Missed Opportunity

The Mifugo Protocol, developed to define cattle rustling as transnational organized crime and facilitate coordinated disarmament exercises among border communities, has the potential to curb firearms smuggling and violence in the region. Yet, the lack of ratification by EAPCCO member states, including South Sudan and Uganda, remains a significant missed opportunity.

Interventions and Peace Initiatives: A Mixed Bag of Success

Several interventions and peace initiatives have been implemented to address the violence in the Karamoja Cluster. The Kobebe Dam, intended to provide a sustainable water source for communities, has shown promise. However, other efforts, such as the memorandum of understanding between Uganda and Kenya, have not been successful in curbing the violence.

The Need for a Regional Legal Framework

The need for a regional legal framework like the Mifugo Protocol is more evident than ever. Such a framework would govern the movement of people and livestock in the Karamoja Cluster, ensuring that the pastoralist communities can coexist peacefully. The protocol's ratification would signify a crucial step towards this goal.