Africa

The New Year ‘Cross Over’: A Critical Examination of a Religious Phenomenon

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
The practice of ‘crossing over’ to the New Year, a phenomenon that has become increasingly significant in religious contexts, has drawn critical reflection. This practice, relatively recent in origin, has been popularized by various religious organizations. It typically involves midnight church services, prayers, and vigils on December 31st, symbolizing the transition to January 1st.

Questioning the Concept of ‘Cross Over’

While the ‘cross over’ concept has gained considerable traction, it has not gone unchallenged. The belief that crossing over to the New Year will bring life in abundance and solve all problems has been met with skepticism. Critics point out that the same challenges from the previous year often persist, dispelling the notion that the New Year inherently brings about positive change or protection from misfortunes.

Tragic Incidents in the New Year

Several tragic incidents have occurred right after the transition to the New Year, further questioning the concept of the ‘cross over’. Among these are a deadly shooting in a supermarket in Nasarawa State and accidents in Oyo State and on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Notably, the unfortunate death of four people in a supermarket shooting took place on the second day of January 2024, casting a dark shadow over the promises of the New Year.

Realistic Approach to the New Year

The article calls for a more realistic approach to the New Year, reminding readers that the transition from one year to the next is not a panacea for life’s difficulties. It emphasizes that people should not be misled by the exaggerated promises associated with the ‘cross over’ concept. Instead, individuals should focus on personal growth, resilience, and pragmatic solutions to overcome their challenges, regardless of the date on the calendar.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

