The Growth Lab Expands Global Research: New Insights on Economic Growth and Development

The Growth Lab, a distinguished research body renowned for its multidisciplinary approach to economic growth and development policy, has significantly expanded its research activities across five continents in 2023. The Lab’s team of dedicated researchers are delving into a myriad of subjects, including exploring decarbonization as a pathway for growth, understanding the challenges faced with skill migration and mobility, addressing urban inequality, examining the impact of geographical remoteness on economic growth, and the role of innovation in bolstering economic complexity.

Road Connectivity and Economic Disparity

One of the noteworthy studies undertaken by the Lab highlights the detrimental effects of insufficient road connectivity in South Africa’s rural former homelands. The lack of well-established road networks negatively impacts population density and places these areas at a significant disadvantage by escalating travel time and production cycles, leading to increased damage to sensitive products. This research serves as a stark reminder of the importance of infrastructural development in rural regions.

Unveiling Racial Inclusion in U.S. Cities

Another pivotal study conducted by the Lab delves into racial inclusion within U.S. cities, particularly focusing on the representation of Black workers across different industries. The preliminary findings reveal a concerning underrepresentation in sectors such as construction, suggesting that educational attainment levels could be contributing to this disparity. The Lab’s future research will include a more comprehensive analysis of racial and gender factors, aiming to shape policies that promote equitable economic growth in urban areas.

Impact of New Technology on Established Industries

The Lab’s research also examines the influence of new technology on established industries and how this transition affects employment and wages. The specific focus is on the transition from horse-drawn carriages to motorized trucks and the shift from handmade to ready-made clothing. This study reveals the decline in the workforce, particularly among the young, and the rise in wages during the ‘anticipatory-dread period’ before a profession becomes obsolete. It also highlights the potential impact of self-driving trucks on the over-the-road trucking industry and the current trends in trucker employment and wages.

Labour Market Power in Developing Countries

Another critical area of the Lab’s research focuses on the impact of labour market power and the prevalence of self-employment on economic development in developing countries, specifically Peru. The study finds that labour market power is substantial in Peru, with manufacturing workers receiving only about 70 cents as a wage for every extra dollar produced. The research also delves into the measurement of labour market power and its variation across markets, as well as the effects of different policy interventions on wages and wage employment. The study concludes that labour market power not only decreases earnings from wage employment by suppressing wages but also results in a decline in average earnings from self-employment, indicating that policies aiming to boost wages and wage employment are hindered by the connection between labour market power and self-employment.