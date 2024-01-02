en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

The Growth Lab Expands Global Research: New Insights on Economic Growth and Development

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
The Growth Lab Expands Global Research: New Insights on Economic Growth and Development

The Growth Lab, a distinguished research body renowned for its multidisciplinary approach to economic growth and development policy, has significantly expanded its research activities across five continents in 2023. The Lab’s team of dedicated researchers are delving into a myriad of subjects, including exploring decarbonization as a pathway for growth, understanding the challenges faced with skill migration and mobility, addressing urban inequality, examining the impact of geographical remoteness on economic growth, and the role of innovation in bolstering economic complexity.

Road Connectivity and Economic Disparity

One of the noteworthy studies undertaken by the Lab highlights the detrimental effects of insufficient road connectivity in South Africa’s rural former homelands. The lack of well-established road networks negatively impacts population density and places these areas at a significant disadvantage by escalating travel time and production cycles, leading to increased damage to sensitive products. This research serves as a stark reminder of the importance of infrastructural development in rural regions.

Unveiling Racial Inclusion in U.S. Cities

Another pivotal study conducted by the Lab delves into racial inclusion within U.S. cities, particularly focusing on the representation of Black workers across different industries. The preliminary findings reveal a concerning underrepresentation in sectors such as construction, suggesting that educational attainment levels could be contributing to this disparity. The Lab’s future research will include a more comprehensive analysis of racial and gender factors, aiming to shape policies that promote equitable economic growth in urban areas.

Impact of New Technology on Established Industries

The Lab’s research also examines the influence of new technology on established industries and how this transition affects employment and wages. The specific focus is on the transition from horse-drawn carriages to motorized trucks and the shift from handmade to ready-made clothing. This study reveals the decline in the workforce, particularly among the young, and the rise in wages during the ‘anticipatory-dread period’ before a profession becomes obsolete. It also highlights the potential impact of self-driving trucks on the over-the-road trucking industry and the current trends in trucker employment and wages.

Labour Market Power in Developing Countries

Another critical area of the Lab’s research focuses on the impact of labour market power and the prevalence of self-employment on economic development in developing countries, specifically Peru. The study finds that labour market power is substantial in Peru, with manufacturing workers receiving only about 70 cents as a wage for every extra dollar produced. The research also delves into the measurement of labour market power and its variation across markets, as well as the effects of different policy interventions on wages and wage employment. The study concludes that labour market power not only decreases earnings from wage employment by suppressing wages but also results in a decline in average earnings from self-employment, indicating that policies aiming to boost wages and wage employment are hindered by the connection between labour market power and self-employment.

0
Africa Social Issues
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Black-Owned Businesses Flourishing with Amazon's Support

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Security Vulnerabilities Uncovered in Popular African Financial Apps

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Al Gore Warns of One Billion Climate Refugees: Urges 'True Net Zero'

By BNN Correspondents

Impiger Technologies Lands Million-Dollar Contract for Smart Driving License Printing Management System

By BNN Correspondents

Electricity Outage Sparks Peaceful Protest in Lokoja, Nigeria ...
@Africa · 27 mins
Electricity Outage Sparks Peaceful Protest in Lokoja, Nigeria ...
heart comment 0
Sub-Saharan Africa Urged to Diversify Crops for Nutritional Security Amid Rising Population

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Sub-Saharan Africa Urged to Diversify Crops for Nutritional Security Amid Rising Population
Amine Gouiri Withdraws from African Cup of Nations Amid Communication Dispute

By Salman Khan

Amine Gouiri Withdraws from African Cup of Nations Amid Communication Dispute
Unveiling the Dynamics of Sleeping Sickness: A Comprehensive Market Report

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling the Dynamics of Sleeping Sickness: A Comprehensive Market Report
Commonwealth Handball Association Eyes Expansion and Collaboration in 2024

By Salman Khan

Commonwealth Handball Association Eyes Expansion and Collaboration in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Carlo Ancelotti Delighted with Contract Extension at Real Madrid
9 seconds
Carlo Ancelotti Delighted with Contract Extension at Real Madrid
Harvard University President Resigns, Provost Dr. Alan M. Garber Steps in as Interim President
14 seconds
Harvard University President Resigns, Provost Dr. Alan M. Garber Steps in as Interim President
Toxic Exposure: The Hidden Danger Faced by Air Force Missileers
16 seconds
Toxic Exposure: The Hidden Danger Faced by Air Force Missileers
Colombian Midfielder Yimmi Chara Leaves Portland Timbers for Junior FC
18 seconds
Colombian Midfielder Yimmi Chara Leaves Portland Timbers for Junior FC
Kendrick Bourne's 2023 Season: A Tale of Triumph, Tragedy, and Uncertainty
29 seconds
Kendrick Bourne's 2023 Season: A Tale of Triumph, Tragedy, and Uncertainty
Republican Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Withdraws from GOP Debate Amid Controversies
29 seconds
Republican Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Withdraws from GOP Debate Amid Controversies
14th Amendment Debate: Supreme Court's Decision Could Determine Trump's Presidential Run
1 min
14th Amendment Debate: Supreme Court's Decision Could Determine Trump's Presidential Run
Tennessee Titans Face Quarterback Uncertainty Ahead of Week 18
2 mins
Tennessee Titans Face Quarterback Uncertainty Ahead of Week 18
Reconsidering Fat: The Underappreciated Role of Good Fats in Weight Loss
3 mins
Reconsidering Fat: The Underappreciated Role of Good Fats in Weight Loss
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
30 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
34 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
37 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
44 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app