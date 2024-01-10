en English
Africa

Temporary Power Outages in Achimota, Taifa, Dome: A Necessary Inconvenience

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:59 am EST
The residents of Achimota, Taifa, Dome, and the surrounding areas in Ghana are bracing themselves for intermittent power outages, colloquially known as ‘dumsor’, expected to last until 5pm today. This disruption in their daily lives comes as the local power utility company, the Electricity Company of Ghana, undertakes maintenance work and addresses technical issues.

Anticipated Power Cuts: A Necessary Inconvenience

The scheduled power outages are part of a strategic electricity load shedding program. This program has been implemented with the aim of either upgrading the power supply infrastructure or rectifying any technical faults that could escalate into more severe power disruptions if not addressed in a timely manner. The Electricity Company of Ghana, in its bid to maintain transparency, has likely informed the communities affected about this impending inconvenience, possibly providing a schedule that outlines the periods during which the power will be unavailable.

Residents Brace for Temporary Power Outage

Residents are being urged to make adequate preparations, such as safeguarding their electrical appliances and arranging alternative power sources if necessary. The onus now lies with businesses and individuals within the affected areas to adjust their schedules and activities to weather this temporary electricity shortfall. The anticipation and preparation for the power cuts is palpable, with residents gearing up to face the temporary disruption with resilience and adaptability.

Restoring Normalcy: A Top Priority

The utility company is pulling out all the stops to ensure that power is restored as quickly as possible, with the target time set at 5pm. Despite the temporary inconvenience, the ultimate goal is to enhance the power supply stability in the long run. As the clock ticks towards the anticipated restoration time, the residents of Achimota, Taifa, Dome, and neighboring areas hold on to the promise of swift and efficient resolution of the power issues that have momentarily disrupted their daily routines.

Energy
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

