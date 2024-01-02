Tech4Dev’s Taltrix: A Bold Initiative to Combat Unemployment with 100,000 Jobs

In a groundbreaking initiative to tackle unemployment, Tech4Dev, a non-profit social enterprise, has established Taltrix, an outsourcing company with a bold goal of creating 100,000 jobs within seven years. The company is primed to commence operations across 14 Nigerian cities, boasting an initial capacity to house 1,000 employees.

Taltrix: A Solution to Rising Unemployment

The inception of Taltrix comes at a crucial time, as Nigeria’s unemployment rate marginally increased to 4.2% in Q2 2023, up from 4.1% in Q1 2023. The enterprise aims to equip graduates with various digital and creative skills, offering a lifeline amidst escalating unemployment rates, both in Nigeria and across Africa. The ambitious project, a collaboration with Impact Hub Lagos and Univelcity, is hosted by Microsoft Nigeria.

A Vision Beyond Employment

According to Tech4Dev’s team, the creation of Taltrix signifies something more profound than merely providing employment opportunities. It’s about fostering digital entrepreneurship and life skills across the continent. Joel Ogunsola, the CEO of Taltrix, envisages the outsourcing sector’s potential to mature into a $200 billion industry in Africa. He views the current economic landscape – including the presence of multinational companies and the new administration’s commitment to employment through outsourcing – as favorable to Taltrix’s mission.

Human Capital Development at the Heart of Taltrix

But for Oladiwura Oladepo, Tech4Dev’s executive director, the endeavor is not just about filling job vacancies; it centers on human capital development. It’s about addressing unemployment and underemployment, stimulating economic growth, and connecting underserved and underrepresented young people with globally demanded skills. This strategy, they believe, will pave the way for a brighter future across the continent.