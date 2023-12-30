en English
Africa

Tanzanian Police Urge Passengers to Report Traffic Law Violations to Reduce Accidents

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:11 am EST
In an effort to curtail traffic accidents triggered by negligence, the police have accentuated the significance of passengers reporting any traffic law contraventions by drivers in the Songwe region, Tanzania. The appeal was made by Police Commander, ACP Theopista Mallya, during an inspection operation of passenger vehicles in Mbozi District. The objective is clear: to encourage passengers to take note of violations, not to turn a blind eye, and to expose drivers who flout the law for suitable action.

Community Education and Overloading Ban

Simultaneously, the police operations have broadened their scope to include community education on road safety. An integral part of this initiative is the ban on overloading passengers, a common yet perilous practice. Fauster Mwakatika, a regular passenger, applauded the operation, suggesting that surprise inspections could deter buses from overloading for profit. His sentiment underscores the collective responsibility in ensuring road safety.

Driver Perspectives

James Daud, a taxi driver in the region, echoed the police’s standpoint. He accentuated the need for drivers to exercise more caution, especially during the end-of-year period, a time notorious for traffic accidents. For Daud, safety should always supersede profits, a principle that all drivers should imbibe.

Other Issues: Water Accessibility and Fuel Prices

On an unrelated note, the article touched on the ongoing struggle for water accessibility in Tanzania. Despite being rich in water resources, clean and safe water remains elusive for many citizens. Additionally, Tanzanians can expect a decrease in fuel prices, following an announcement by Ewura, the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority. The new prices for petrol, diesel, and kerosene are set to offer some relief to the citizens of Tanzania.

Africa Safety Transportation
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

