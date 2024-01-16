TADMI Social Club: A Beacon of Hope for Communities in Wassa East, Ghana

The Affum Darkwah Mission International (TADMI), a non-profit organization, has marked a new milestone in its humanitarian efforts with the recent inauguration of the TADMI Social Club (TSC) in Wassa East, Western Region of Ghana. The club, serving as a beacon of hope for the local community, aims to provide financial and social backing to enhance the living conditions of its members.

Empowering Start-Ups and Businesses

Since its inception four years ago, TSC has made significant strides in uplifting the economic status of the community. It has distributed over GHC200,000 in interest-free loans to fuel local start-ups and business ventures, playing a pivotal role in encouraging entrepreneurship and fostering self-reliance.

Providing Holistic Support

But TSC's support extends beyond mere financial aid. It has also become a pillar of support in areas of education, skills training, childcare, hospitalization, and bereavement. These measures stand testament to TSC's commitment towards comprehensive development of its members.

Addressing Community Challenges

Mr. Daniel Affum Darkwah, the founder and CEO of TADMI and an aspiring Independent Member of Parliament for Wassa East, underscored the grave challenges that these communities grapple with - from youth unemployment and high living costs, to poor infrastructure and underdevelopment. TSC aims to alleviate these issues and empower individuals towards self-sustainability.

Expanding Reach and Impact

The club has seen remarkable growth, expanding to over seventy branches in Wassa East alone. With a strong membership base of more than five thousand individuals, and additional branches spread across the nation and overseas, TSC continues to extend its influence. Members are required to attend monthly meetings and contribute dues to reap the benefits of the club, thereby fostering a sense of collective responsibility and mutual growth.

The broader objective of the TADMI Social Club is to combat poverty, hunger, and dependency. Through this initiative, TADMI continues to reinforce its mission of community empowerment and sustainable development.