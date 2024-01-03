en English
Africa

Sunshine Saturday: A Beacon of Warmth Amid Winter Gloom

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
Sunshine Saturday: A Beacon of Warmth Amid Winter Gloom

As the first week of the New Year settles in, a million British citizens are embracing a tradition as familiar as frost on the ground: Sunshine Saturday, the day earmarked for booking much-awaited holidays to escape the winter gloom. As the sun sets early and the cold wind bites, the anticipation of an upcoming holiday offers a beacon of warmth and joy.

ABTA’s Initiatives and TUI’s Expectations

The Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA), in anticipation of Sunshine Saturday, is set to release its ‘Destinations to Watch’ report. The report aims to inspire and guide holidaymakers in choosing their dream destination, and is part of ABTA’s larger ‘Travel with Confidence’ campaign, which emphasizes the benefits of booking with an ABTA member. Furthermore, TUI, one of the UK’s leading travel groups, expects stronger sales this year based on a study which revealed that 37% of people are likely to book a summer holiday around Sunshine Saturday, with the typical adult spending an average of 53 hours to find their dream holiday.

Sunshine Saturday: The Psychological Impact

TV psychotherapist Anna Williamson emphasizes the importance of vacations in boosting mental health, referring to them as ‘braincations’. Researching holidays and finally pressing the ‘book now’ button can trigger the release of neurotransmitters, leading to mood enhancement, stress reduction, and improved cognitive function. TUI’s study echoes this, revealing that 65% of people feel excited and 35% feel satisfied after booking a vacation. Additionally, holidays are known to improve sleeping patterns, with effects lasting up to two weeks after returning home.

Destination Suggestions: From January to April

As Sunshine Saturday approaches, a variety of destinations are suggested for those seeking a respite from the frigid winter. For January, Tenerife, Agadir, and Senegal are recommended for their relatively warmer climates and direct flights from the UK. February’s school half-term holidays offer the perfect opportunity for a family getaway to Madeira, Lanzarote, or Cape Verde. With the advent of March, Cyprus and Tunisia emerge as suitable destinations, offering sunny breaks, while Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh is highlighted for its consistent warmth. April sees mainland Europe, particularly Spain’s sun-soaked regions, begin to warm up, though destinations beyond the continent may still be preferred by those seeking higher temperatures.

Africa Europe Travel & Tourism
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

