Sunday Igboho Denies Political Ties, Advocates for Yoruba Land Reclamation and Security

Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, known as Sunday Igboho, has recently made headlines by vehemently denying any affiliations with political figures. Instead, he underscores his unwavering dedication to the Yoruba cause, particularly focusing on the reclamation of lands and the establishment of regional security measures against Fulani herder attacks.

Reclaiming Ancestral Lands

Amidst rising tensions in the region, Igboho's spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, released a statement detailing the agitator's stance on the current situation in Ekiti State and other affected areas. Igboho emphasizes the importance of reclaiming farmlands, which he claims have been overtaken by Fulani residents, leading to violence and displacement of the Yoruba people. This move is depicted as a crucial step towards safeguarding Yoruba territories and livelihoods. The statement also highlights the arrest of Mr. Popoola Iyiola, an elderly man caught in the crossfire of the ongoing clashes, calling for his immediate release by the Oyo State Police Commissioner.

Call for Regional Security and Unity

In response to the escalating conflict, Igboho urges the creation of a regional security workforce dedicated to protecting the interests of the South-West region. He appeals to his supporters and the broader Yoruba community to unite in this endeavor, emphasizing the necessity of such a force to counteract Fulani herder attacks effectively. The agitator's call extends to Governor Seyi Makinde and the Nigerian security forces, urging them to intervene and maintain order in the troubled areas, especially in the Fiditi area of Ilora.

Denial of Political Collaborations

Throughout the statement, Igboho strongly refutes accusations of political collusion, asserting his sole focus on the Yoruba cause. His message is clear: the fight for Yoruba land and people's rights transcends political affiliations and interests. This stance marks a significant moment in the ongoing discourse surrounding land rights, security, and ethnic tensions in Nigeria, highlighting the complex interplay between local grievances and national politics.

As the situation unfolds, Sunday Igboho's call to action resonates with many across the South-West, signaling a potentially transformative period in the region's approach to security and communal harmony. With his defiant stand against political entanglement and his push for grassroots mobilization, Igboho's campaign may indeed reshape the narrative of Yoruba advocacy and resistance in contemporary Nigeria.