Sudanese Military Targets RSF Convoy in North Darfur, Escalating Tensions Amid Aid Blockade

Tensions escalated in North Darfur on Wednesday as Sudanese military warplanes targeted a Rapid Support Forces (RSF) convoy near the city of Mellit. The strike came in response to the RSF allegedly attempting to block vehicles carrying humanitarian aid destined for El Fasher, according to a commander in the joint force formed by signatories of the Juba Peace Agreement.

The incident follows the RSF's refusal to allow aid deliveries through the Al-Dabba crossing of Northern State, accusing the joint force of planning to transport weapons to the Sudanese army in El Fasher. A high-ranking member of the joint force revealed that the RSF had amassed around 40 military vehicles in Mellit since Tuesday, causing concern among residents in the city controlled by armed movement forces.

Background of the Conflict

The joint force managed to secure the passage of seven vehicles carrying relief supplies to Mellit, with plans to continue towards El Fasher after completing security measures.

Impact on Humanitarian Aid

Following the siding of some joint force factions with the Sudanese army last November, the RSF suspended cooperation with the force, accusing it of transporting weapons to Darfur. While limited to fiery pronouncements, this incident threatens to shatter the fragile truce.

Control and Power Struggles

Despite the RSF actions, the joint force managed to secure the passage of seven vehicles carrying relief supplies to Mellit. They are expected to continue towards El Fasher after completing security measures. Separately, a North Darfur state official confirmed the RSF’s earlier detention of three trucks carrying UNICEF medical aid for children. The lack of humanitarian access has worsened the situation, with reports of famine emerging in Darfur. Both parties continue to trade accusations of obstructing aid to the suffering population.

The RSF controls four of Darfur’s five states and vies to control El Fasher, the North Darfur capital. However, the Sudanese army and allied Darfur groups currently hold the town despite ongoing tensions with RSF fighters stationed on the eastern outskirts.