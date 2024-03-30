Subsea Cable Repairs to Cost $8M: WIOCC CEO Chris Wood Outlines West Africa Connectivity Crisis

Following the recent disruption in internet connectivity in West Africa on March 14, 2024, due to subsea cable cuts, the region faces a significant digital infrastructure repair challenge. Chris Wood, CEO of the West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC), has disclosed that the collective repair costs for the four affected digital infrastructure companies could reach approximately $8 million. This incident not only underscores the fragility of the region's internet backbone but also the substantial financial implications for the companies involved.

The Incident and Immediate Fallout

Originating from Europe, the four affected subsea cables, including MainOne Cable, the West African Cable System, the African Coast to Europe submarine cable, and the SAT3 subsea cable systems, serve as critical links for internet connectivity along the West African coast, notably in Nigeria. Wood elaborated that the cost of repairing each cable could range between $1 million and $2 million, depending on the damage's severity. This estimate brings the total expenditure for restoring the four submarine cables to around $8 million, a cost that will be borne by the owners of the affected cables.

Long-term Implications and Solutions

Wood also highlighted the broader implications of such disruptions, noting that laying new cable to connect Africa from Europe would cost around $1 billion and take nearly a decade to complete. This perspective sheds light on the complexities and financial hurdles associated with expanding and maintaining subsea cable infrastructure. Moreover, he stressed the importance of telecom operators connecting to all available cables in the country to ensure redundancy and prevent future service disruptions.

Efforts Towards Restoration

As of now, restoration efforts are actively underway, with the digital infrastructure community rallying to address the connectivity crisis. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical role subsea cables play in global connectivity and the need for robust and redundant infrastructure to mitigate such vulnerabilities in the future. While the path to recovery may be costly and complex, the collaborative efforts of companies like WIOCC and the broader telecom community are essential steps towards restoring normalcy and ensuring the resilience of Africa's digital backbone.