Subsea Cable Breakage Causes Internet Disruptions in West Africa

The breakage of three subsea cables off the west coast of Africa has resulted in widespread internet disruptions in Sierra Leone and neighboring countries. According to data from internet analysis firms including NetBlocks, Kentik, and Cloudflare, the damage has triggered outages and connectivity issues for mobile operators and internet service providers.

Advertisment

Extent of Disruption

Data indicate a significant disruption to connectivity in eight West African countries, with Ivory Coast, Liberia, and Benin being the most affected. NetBlocks reported on Twitter that Ghana, Nigeria, and Cameroon are among the other countries impacted by the damage to the subsea cables.

Response in Sierra Leone

Advertisment

Despite the challenges, Sierra Leone appears to be in a slightly better situation. Internet service provider ZoodLabs has implemented downstream triple redundancy measures to establish logical connectivity to Sierra Leone via other Branching Units and cable nodes connecting other countries.

In a statement, ZoodLabs confirmed a major cut on the Africa Coast to Europe (ACE) submarine cable at 5:02 AM, impacting internet access for 17 African countries. The damage also affected segments of the WACS and SAT-3 cables, further limiting connectivity in five West African nations.

Restoration Efforts

Fortunately, ZoodLabs completed restoration efforts by 5:49 AM, utilizing their redundant infrastructure to handle all internet traffic from Sierra Leone without congestion. Despite the challenges faced by other parts of West Africa, the completion of restoration efforts in Sierra Leone provides a ray of hope for improved connectivity in the region.

While the situation appears to be improving for Sierra Leone, other parts of West Africa may continue to experience internet disruptions until repairs on the damaged cables are completed. The collaborative efforts of internet service providers and infrastructure providers like ZoodLabs are crucial in mitigating the impact of such disruptions and ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for users across the region.