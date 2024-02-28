Sterling One Foundation to Host 3rd Africa Social Impact Summit, Focusing on Sustainable Change

The Sterling One Foundation is gearing up for the third edition of the Africa Social Impact Summit scheduled for July 25-26, aiming to catalyze sustainable development across the continent. This announcement was made during a celebratory dinner honoring the foundation's partners, whose contributions have significantly propelled the success of previous summits and other social impact initiatives. Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, the CEO of the Foundation, extended her gratitude to these partners for their unwavering support and collaboration, which has been vital to the foundation's accomplishments.

Unprecedented Growth and Impact

Last year's summit not only exceeded attendance expectations, drawing over 1,500 participants against an anticipated 1,000 but also facilitated over 30% of attendees in securing financial and non-financial support. This achievement underscores the summit's role as a pivotal platform for fostering networking and collaboration among stakeholders committed to driving sustainable change in Africa. Recognized partners, including the United Nations Nigeria, Coca-Cola Company, Microsoft, and others, were applauded for their roles in promoting development across the continent.

Collaboration for Change

The Foundation is set to enhance its focus on collaboration to address pressing issues in Nigeria and Africa at large. This year's summit will introduce sector-specific workshops and sessions aimed at funding innovators in smaller cities and rural areas, a move poised to broaden the impact of sustainable solutions across the continent. Mrs. Ibekwe's announcement highlighted the importance of continued partnership and accountability among stakeholders to ensure the success of commitments made during the summit.

Looking Ahead

As the Foundation prepares for the upcoming summit, the anticipation among partners and potential attendees is palpable. The event promises not just to be a convening of minds and resources but a catalyst for actionable change. With a focus on more targeted workshops and funding for innovators, the summit is poised to make significant strides in addressing developmental challenges in Africa. The commitment of the Sterling One Foundation and its partners to fostering sustainable change is a beacon of hope for the continent's future.