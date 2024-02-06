Spanish Biologist Contracts Rare Buruli Ulcer: A Call for More Research

Patricia Casas, a Spanish biologist, had her life transformed in an unexpected and horrific way after contracting the Buruli ulcer, a rare flesh-eating bacterial disease. This unfortunate encounter occurred while she was working on a conservation project in the Peruvian jungle ten years ago. After returning to her home country, she was initially misdiagnosed, and the disease, which started as a small sore, developed into a large ulcer on her arm.

The Struggle of Misdiagnosis and Treatment

This medical misadventure led to a long and daunting journey for Casas, with ineffective treatments and a consistent misdiagnosis. It was only after a prolonged period that she was correctly diagnosed with Buruli ulcer, a neglected tropical disease caused by Mycobacterium ulcerans. The treatment procedure was no less challenging. She underwent nearly two years of antibiotic treatment, which unfortunately led to liver damage and deafness. In addition, she had to endure four surgeries over four years before she was declared cured.

A Career Change and Theories of Transmission

The ordeal forced her to abandon her career in biology. Casas now manages a hostel with a pub in Pedrún de Torío, Spain. Meanwhile, scientific research has made strides in understanding the disease. Recent research in Australia supports the theory that mosquitoes, specifically the Aedes notoscriptus species, may spread the disease, potentially from possum feces. While this path of transmission is a significant breakthrough, the disease remains poorly understood in African regions where it is most prevalent.

Call for More Research and Resources

Casas's case is rare in Spain, with only one other known patient, a woman from Equatorial Guinea who lost her leg to the disease. The rarity of the disease in places like Spain contrasts sharply with its prevalence in poorer regions of the world, highlighting the need for more research and resources, particularly in Africa. Researchers emphasize the importance of early detection and prevention and call for more resources and research to improve the treatment regimen and understand the transmission of the Buruli ulcer.