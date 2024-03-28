South Sudan Reopens Schools After Heatwave Closure, Tackles Climate Crisis Impact

Following a two-week hiatus due to extreme heat, South Sudan's government announced on Tuesday, March 26, that schools across the nation will resume operations starting April 2.

Advertisment

This decision comes as the health and education ministries anticipate a decrease in temperatures with the onset of the rainy season, after last week's scorching highs of up to 45 degrees Celsius. The move reflects the country's ongoing struggle with the consequences of climate change, including severe heatwaves, droughts, and unprecedented rainfall and floods.

Urgent Measures for Safe Schooling

In response to the extreme weather conditions, the government has issued guidelines for schools to ensure the safety and well-being of students. Teachers are advised to limit outdoor activities to the cooler early mornings or conduct them indoors, ensure classrooms are well-ventilated, provide ample water during school hours, and vigilantly monitor students for signs of heat-related illnesses. Health Minister Yolanda Awel Deng highlighted Northern Bahr El-Ghazel, Warrap, Unity, and Upper Nile as the states most impacted by the recent heatwave.

Advertisment

While primary and secondary schools were temporarily shut down, higher education institutions remained operational, and some rural schools continued classes despite warnings from authorities.

This situation underscores the resilience and determination of the South Sudanese education sector to continue providing learning opportunities amidst the challenges posed by the climate crisis. The reopening of schools is a step forward in adapting to and mitigating the adverse effects of extreme weather conditions on education.

Broader Impact of Climate Crisis on South Sudan

Advertisment

South Sudan's recent weather extremes are part of a larger pattern of climate-related disturbances affecting the country. In addition to educational disruptions, more than 600,000 individuals, including refugees and returnees, have crossed into South Sudan since last April, facing a severe hunger crisis exacerbated by soaring temperatures.

Organizations like Save the Children have been at the forefront, providing essential services to children in transit centers, highlighting the urgent need for increased funding and support as the country grapples with the escalating impacts of climate change.

As South Sudanese students return to their classrooms, the nation continues to navigate the delicate balance between advancing education and addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by the climate crisis.

The government's proactive measures and the international community's support are crucial in ensuring that the country's future generations can thrive in an increasingly unpredictable environment. The reopening of schools not only marks a return to normalcy but also represents a significant step in the nation's ongoing efforts to adapt to and overcome the profound challenges presented by the climate crisis.