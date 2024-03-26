South Sudan Oil Crisis Escalates Amid Sudan Conflict: Economic Stability Threatened

Experts warn that South Sudan's economic stability is under significant threat following a halt in oil production, a consequence of a damaged key pipeline in Sudan last month. The pipeline, a crucial conduit for South Sudan's oil exports passing through Sudan's White Nile state, was damaged amid fighting between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), leading Dar Petroleum Oil Company to suspend loadings.

Advertisment

Alan Boswell, an expert on South Sudan for International Crisis Group, highlights the dire implications for South Sudan's budget and political economy, given oil's contribution of approximately 90% to the nation's revenue.

Background and Immediate Consequences

The rupture occurred in early February, in a territory controlled by the RSF. Ongoing conflict has prevented repairs, raising fears of a complete economic collapse in South Sudan. The pipeline's significance cannot be overstated, accounting for two-thirds to three-quarters of the nation's oil revenues.

Advertisment

The International Crisis Group reports a disturbing diversion of oil proceeds, with a significant portion not reaching the national budget but instead covering debts or special projects, often mired in corruption allegations. This disruption threatens to further impoverish the population, already grappling with extreme hunger and inflation.

Political and Social Repercussions

This crisis could not only destabilize South Sudan's economy but also its political landscape. Daniel Akech Thiong, a South Sudanese political economist, explains that the common populace, already enduring severe economic hardships, perceives the oil shutdown as a relief, albeit a temporary one, from the corruption associated with oil revenues.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, President Salva Kiir's preparation for elections amidst this turmoil and international skepticism adds another layer of uncertainty. Experts like Joshua Craze hint at the possibility of political instability or even state collapse should the situation worsen, with the elite in Juba, who are the primary beneficiaries of oil revenues, possibly inciting disorder.

Looking Forward: Potential Outcomes and International Response

As South Sudan frantically searches for solutions, including potential loans from the UAE or the IMF, the deeper question remains about the long-term sustainability of its economy and political stability.

The halt in oil production not only impacts the current economic situation but also hampers the nation's ability to secure future financing while dealing with the consequences of alleged corruption and mismanagement. The situation in South Sudan serves as a stark reminder of the intricate link between natural resources, political stability, and economic health, urging both national and international stakeholders to seek a balanced and sustainable path forward.