South Sudan Distances from Nationals Captured Fighting in Sudan Amidst RSF Conflict

South Sudan's government explicitly denied any involvement after Sudanese forces captured 14 South Sudanese nationals fighting alongside the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan. Information Minister Michael Makuei emphasized that these individuals acted without government consent, highlighting a complex layer of mercenary involvement in the ongoing conflict between the RSF and the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF).

Background of the Incident

The controversy erupted following the SAF's announcement of the capture of South Sudanese fighters during a strategic recapture operation in Omdurman. Among the captives was Makwac Garang Chol Majok, whose interrogation video was widely circulated, raising questions about the involvement of South Sudanese nationals in the Sudanese conflict. South Sudan's Information Minister, in response, clarified that the government had not dispatched any of its citizens to fight in Sudan, suggesting that those involved might be either dissidents or mercenaries.

Government's Stance and Diplomatic Implications

Minister Makuei firmly stated the government's position, asserting that the captured individuals were beyond its control and should face legal proceedings in Sudan. He downplayed the potential for a diplomatic rift, reasoning that just as South Sudan would not question the arrest of a Sudanese national on its soil, the inverse should hold true without causing interstate tensions. This statement aims to mitigate diplomatic fallout while distancing the government from the actions of its nationals abroad.

Rebel Leaders' Denial and Ongoing Conflict

Notably, South Sudanese rebel leaders, Gen. Paul Malong and Gen. Stephen Buay Rolnyang, have previously denied any involvement of their forces in the Sudanese conflict, further complicating the narrative around the captured South Sudanese nationals. The incident underscores the porous nature of regional alliances and the mercenary dynamics within the broader conflict between the RSF and SAF, reflecting the intricate and volatile nature of regional security in East Africa.

This incident not only sheds light on the complexities of foreign fighters within national conflicts but also raises questions about the broader implications for regional stability and diplomatic relations between Sudan and South Sudan. As the situation unfolds, the responses from both governments will be closely watched for signs of escalating tensions or diplomatic maneuvering to address the issue of cross-border military involvement.