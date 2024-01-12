South Africa’s Genocide Allegations Against Israel at ICJ: A Legal Battle Underway

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies’ accusation that South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is antisemitic has sparked heated debates. The South African legal team has charged the Israeli government with a planned obliteration of the Palestinian people in Gaza, alleging a violation of the Genocide Convention. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected these allegations as a display of double standards, arguing that Israel’s military action in Gaza does not breach the Genocide Convention and denies any genocidal intention.

Oral Presentations at the ICJ

The ICJ, based in The Hague, heard oral presentations from South Africa, claiming to present clear evidence of Israel’s genocide. Israel responded by branding South Africa as a Hamas tool and criticized the presentation as a distortion of facts. The United States, while avoiding discussing the case’s specifics, reiterated that it finds the allegations of genocide against Israel to be baseless.

South Africa’s Longstanding Support for Palestine

The roots of South Africa’s support for Palestine can be traced back decades, with South Africa accusing Israel of violating the UN’s 1948 Genocide Convention. The allegation cites Israel’s genocidal acts against Palestinians in Gaza, a claim that Israel dismisses as baseless. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasized the pursuit of justice for the ‘ongoing slaughter of the people of Gaza’.

Tutu’s Statue: A Symbol of Support

In the midst of this legal battle, a statue of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, donned with a Palestinian scarf, is slated for display in Cape Town. This is a symbolic representation of his support for justice for Palestinians. Tutu has compared Israel’s treatment of Palestinians to apartheid in South Africa, a sentiment that echoes deeply with many South Africans due to their history of apartheid and institutionalized racism. The Israeli government has expressed its intent to win the case politically at the ICJ, or at least to mitigate public perception consequences.