South Africa's Border Management Authority Reports Successful Festive Season Operation

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA) in South Africa, Dr. Nakampe Micheal Masiapato, recently presented an overview of the organization's performance during the recent festive season operation. The BMA, established under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, is a pivotal body that facilitates legitimate cross-border traffic and deters illegal migration.

Handling Increased Traffic

From December 6, 2023, to January 18, 2024, the BMA managed the movement of over 5 million travelers through the country's ports of entry. This figure represents an increase of 1 million travelers compared to the previous year, although it still trails by 1 million from the pre-COVID figures. The OR Tambo International Airport, in particular, saw a 22% surge in travelers compared to the preceding festive period.

Interceptions and Deportations

The BMA's diligent efforts led to the apprehension of 15,924 individuals attempting to infiltrate South Africa without valid documentation. These individuals were intercepted primarily at the Lebombo land port of entry and were subsequently declared undesirable, facing a re-entry ban for five years. Through these measures, the BMA effectively curtailed illegal immigration, resulting in the deportation of over 27,000 people.

Seizure of Unauthorized Consignments

Alongside managing cross-border traffic and curbing illegal immigration, the BMA also intercepted several unauthorized consignments. These included a variety of goods such as crayfish, canned meat, infested gammon ham, wheat beer, hazelnut paste, and hatching poultry eggs. The seizure of these items underscored the BMA's commitment to maintaining the integrity of South Africa's borders, even during high-traffic periods.

The BMA's work during the festive season highlights the significant role it plays in border management. By processing numerous vehicles, taxis, buses, trucks, aircraft, vessels, and crew changes through various mechanisms, the BMA continues to protect the integrity of South Africa's borders, ensuring the stability and security of the nation.