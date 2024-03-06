South African Jews in Solidarity Mission to Israel Amidst Government Tensions

In an era of growing global political tensions, a group of South African Jews recently embarked on a solidarity mission to Israel, challenging the perceived anti-Israel stance of their government. This trip, organized by Jewish National Fund of South Africa (JNF), The South African Zionist Federation (SAZF), and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL), aimed to demonstrate that the South African community's support for Israel transcends governmental actions, amidst South Africa's increasingly warm ties with nations like Iran, China, and Russia, and its critical position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Understanding the Mission's Purpose

The delegation's journey was not just a gesture of support but also a poignant message that millions in South Africa stand with Israel, especially in light of the horrors faced during the events of October 7. Meetings with Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy, media members, and senior military officers underscored the trip's dual purpose. Visits to army bases and participation in local traditions, such as braaing for the soldiers, further cemented the bonds of solidarity. The day spent in the Gaza envelope was particularly eye-opening, providing the South African visitors with a deeper understanding of the invasion's scale and brutality, challenging any preconceived notions of it being merely a terror attack.

Encounters with Resilience and Pain

Conversations with Israelis, from senior officers to ordinary citizens, revealed a shared recognition of a massive systems failure on October 7. The stories of loss, resilience, and the unyielding spirit of the Israeli people were profoundly moving. A memorial service organized by JNF, SAZF, and KKL for South Africans who lost their lives in the invasion brought the visitors closer to the Israeli experience of suffering, further humanizing the conflict's impact. These interactions highlighted not only the overwhelming horror but also the incredible strength and warmth of the Israeli community.

Implications for South African-Israeli Relations

Despite initial skepticism from some Israelis towards the South African delegates, shared concerns and aspirations for peace quickly dissolved any apprehensions, fostering a sense of unity. This mission underscored the deep connections that exist between Jews worldwide, regardless of their governments' political stances. It also posed critical questions about the role of individual and collective support in times of geopolitical strife, suggesting that solidarity can indeed transcend national policies and contribute to fostering understanding and resilience amidst conflict.