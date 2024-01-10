South Africa Bids Farewell to Heroic Anti-Apartheid Photojournalist Dr. Peter Magubane

South Africa bid a heartfelt farewell to revered photojournalist and anti-apartheid activist, Dr. Peter Magubane, in a funeral service held at the Bryanston Methodist Church. The service was marked by profound respect and admiration for Dr. Magubane, who was celebrated for his significant contributions and fearless dedication to the struggle against apartheid.

A Hero's Farewell

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who attended the service, described Dr. Magubane as a 'real Mkhonto', a true freedom fighter, who used his camera as a weapon to expose the brutality of the apartheid regime. Dr. Magubane was accorded a special provincial official funeral category, a clear testament to his immense contribution to the fight against apartheid.

Legacy of Courage and Determination

The funeral service was not just a farewell, but a tribute to a hero whose work has left an indelible impact on South Africa. Dr. Magubane's daughter, Ambassador Fikile Magubane, shared anecdotes of his unyielding determination and fearless pursuit of justice, even in the face of danger and adversity. His granddaughter, Lungile, echoed these sentiments, painting a picture of a soldier armed with his lens on the front-line.

Impact of Dr. Magubane's Work

Dr. Magubane's pictures, which garnered international praise, captured the atrocities inflicted by the South African apartheid government. Actor John Kani shared how Magubane's photographs provided hope and resilience during apartheid, underlining the profound societal impact of his work. Former president Thabo Mbeki and his wife, Zanele, also highlighted the significance of Magubane's role in the struggle. Dr. Peter Magubane was laid to rest at the Fourways Memorial Park in Johannesburg, leaving behind a legacy of courage, resilience, and a commitment to justice.