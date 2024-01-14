South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza, Takes Case to International Court of Justice

In a bold move that marks a significant shift in international diplomacy, South Africa has filed an application at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), invoking the Genocide Convention against Israel. This action is in response to the escalating conflict in Gaza, where despite multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire, the death toll has surpassed 20,000. South Africa accuses Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinians and violating several obligations under the convention, requesting the ICJ to indicate provisional measures that could potentially order Israel to cease military operations in Gaza.

South Africa’s Stand

Representing South Africa, lawyer Adila Hassim described the unprecedented killing of Palestinians by Israel as genocide. The application has been met with support from various countries across South America and Asia, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League. In stark contrast, the United States stands as the only country openly criticizing South Africa’s case.

International Perception and Support

Internationally, South Africa’s move is seen as an effort to gain soft power through moral leadership, resonating with a younger Western population increasingly uncomfortable with their governments’ stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Mass demonstrations in the West and polls indicate strong support for a ceasefire in Gaza. South Africa’s actions have positioned them as a moral upholder in the international community, reminiscent of the post-apartheid state’s ethos.

The Legal Battle

Israel has denied the accusations, arguing that its military is aiming to minimize civilian harm, and that South Africa is attempting to weaponize the term genocide. The ICJ has the power to issue provisional measures to prevent violence, as seen in cases involving Myanmar and Russia. However, the enforcement and tangible effect of the court’s ruling remain uncertain. The court’s ruling in the Bosnia Serbia case took 14 years, indicating a potential long wait for a final judgment in the South Africa-Israel case.