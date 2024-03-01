Soshanguve to Winterveldt Power Outages Linked to Illegal Connections, Overloading

Power outages have become a frequent occurrence in the areas stretching from Soshanguve to Winterveldt, causing significant inconvenience to residents. The metro has pinpointed the cause to be overloading and illegal connections within informal settlements, with a focus now shifting towards rebuilding efforts to restore electricity.

Root Causes and Immediate Solutions

According to MMC for utilities and regional operations Themba Fosi, the primary reason for the failures of two 11kV overhead lines from the IA 33/11kV substation to Tswaing Crater is illegal connections in the Marikana and Jabulani informal settlements. These illegal activities have led to overloading, compounded by a dysfunctional protection scheme. Specifically, the breaker at the IA substation has failed to trip as intended, resulting in significant damage to the infrastructure. The lines have been found to be burnt and brittle, necessitating extensive rebuilding efforts from the IA substation up to Block KK in Soutpan Road. In addressing the material shortages, one of the 11kV lines in Block W and Akasia has been decommissioned to utilize spare parts for the reconstruction of the overhead lines.

Challenges and Long-Term Strategies

While these measures are aimed at restoring power to the affected areas, they do not tackle the underlying issues of illegal connections and malfunctioning breakers. The city has expressed a commitment to work closely with authorities, councillors, and communities to address these issues comprehensively. Fosi emphasized the importance of a collaborative effort to enhance the reliability of the electricity supply and to prevent future disruptions. The challenge remains to find a sustainable solution that will address the root cause of the problem, ensuring a reliable power supply for all residents.

Efforts to Alleviate the Situation

The city is making every effort to expedite the restoration process, understanding the inconvenience caused by these disruptions. The commitment to enhancing the electricity supply's reliability in the affected areas is evident through the immediate measures taken and the plans for long-term strategies. By addressing the problem comprehensively, the city hopes to prevent future incidents and ensure a more stable and reliable electricity supply for the residents of Soshanguve to Winterveldt.

As the community grapples with these power outages, the spotlight shines on the urgent need for infrastructure improvements and the eradication of illegal connections. The collaborative efforts between the city, authorities, and the community will be crucial in navigating the challenges ahead, aiming for a future where power reliability is no longer a concern for the residents of these areas.