Somalia's Dual-Use Space: From Football Playground to Execution Ground in Mogadishu

In the heart of Mogadishu, a beach serves a dual-purpose: a playground for children and an execution ground for Somalia's security forces. Here, amidst the sound of the waves of the Indian Ocean, the stark contrast between innocence and severity unfolds as children play football using posts that, on some days, support the condemned.
Living Amidst Execution Grounds
Fartun Mohammed Ismail, a resident near the old police training centre turned informal settlement, voices her worry for her children who play in an area not cleaned after executions. The grim reality of their playground, marred by the blood of the executed, starkly contrasts with the innocence of childhood. Despite the fear and trauma, executions continue to be a public spectacle, with the beach chosen for its visibility to locals, a practice dating back to 1975 under President Siad Barre's regime.
The Psychological Impact on Residents
Living in proximity to the execution ground, residents like Faduma Abdullahi Qasim experience constant anxiety and fear, especially during execution mornings marked by gunfire. The presence of the execution ground within their neighborhood not only affects their mental health but also their perception of security forces, associating them solely with the act of killing. Despite some public support for the death penalty, especially against al Shabab members, voices like Ms. Qasim's highlight the inhumanity of execution as a practice.
Children's Unwavering Spirit
Despite the grim reality of their playground, children and young people from across Mogadishu flock to the beach for leisure, often oblivious to its darker purpose. Abdirahman Adam, a teenager, speaks of the allure of the beach's central location and beauty, overshadowing its association with death. This resilience and search for normalcy amidst conflict reflect a broader desire for peace and stability in a country long ravaged by violence.
This juxtaposition of life and death on a single stretch of sand in Mogadishu invites reflection on the impact of violence on community spaces and the spirit of the Somali people. As children kick footballs between posts used for executions, the question of how environments scarred by violence can still serve as arenas for joy and playfulness remains poignant, underscoring the complex layers of life in conflict zones.