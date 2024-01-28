Somalia Leads New Health Initiative to Tackle Maternal and Child Mortality

In a pioneering move, Somalia is driving the establishment of a new World Health Assembly (WHA) decision centered on confronting the enduringly high rates of maternal, newborn, and early childhood mortality. This initiative unfolds in the backdrop of a standstill in advancements against maternal mortality, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa and other low- and middle-income countries.

Addressing Global Health Inequalities

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus underscored the magnitude of the issue, observing that despite previous efforts, progress has stagnated, causing the continued demise of a woman every two minutes. The proposed WHA resolution seeks to bolster measures to fight maternal and child deaths, which persist as a significant global health inequality.

Accelerating Progress Towards Sustainable Goals

Championed by Somalia, with the support of nations like Egypt, Ethiopia, Paraguay, South Africa, and the United Republic of Tanzania, the resolution aims to hasten progress towards reducing maternal, newborn, and child mortality. The targeted outcome is to align with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The resolution propounds urgent, synchronized action and country-led interventions to address the root causes of preventable maternal and child deaths.

Empowering Women and Girls

The proposed resolution also underlines the significance of gender equality, empowerment of women and girls, and universal access to sexual and reproductive health services in curbing maternal mortality. Dr. Tedros's comments emphasize the urgency and necessity of renewed commitment and strategies to reduce these mortality rates and address the disparities affecting vulnerable populations.