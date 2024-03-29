Somalia Hosts Over 38K Refugees, Majority Women and Children

As reported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Thursday, Somalia is currently home to 38,642 registered refugees and asylum-seekers as of February, with a significant majority being women and children. This announcement came from the capital, Mogadishu, underscoring the continuing humanitarian challenges within the region.

According to the latest UNHCR update, about 67 percent of the refugees and asylum-seekers in Somalia are women and children, emphasizing the vulnerability of this group. School-age children, aged 6 to 17 years, make up 30 percent of this population, with 26 percent being women and girls of reproductive age, between 13 to 49 years. The majority, 66 percent, of these individuals hail from Ethiopia, with the remaining coming from Yemen (29 percent), Syria (4 percent), and other countries (1 percent). Most refugees and asylum-seekers have settled in urban or peri-urban areas, especially in the Woqooyi Galbeed and Bari regions in northern Somalia, highlighting the geographical spread of this issue.

Returnees and Assistance Programs

Since January 2020, a total of 9,046 former refugees have made their way back to Somalia from their countries of asylum, mainly from Yemen and Kenya. Out of these returnees, 3,652 individuals have received direct assistance from the UNHCR. This assistance mainly came through the voluntary repatriation program from Kenya and the assisted spontaneous returns program from Yemen. In a notable update, the UNHCR reported that 68 Somali refugees have returned to Somalia in 2024, showcasing ongoing efforts to facilitate safe returns.

The situation in Somalia is part of a larger narrative of displacement within the region. Beyond the refugees and asylum-seekers hosted by Somalia, over 800,000 Somali nationals are seeking refuge in neighboring countries. Furthermore, internal displacement remains a pressing issue, with 3.9 million persons displaced within Somalia due to conflict and natural disasters. This data paints a complex picture of migration, asylum, and displacement challenges facing Somalia and the broader region.

The UNHCR's update brings to light the ongoing humanitarian efforts and challenges in Somalia, emphasizing the significant portion of vulnerable populations among the refugees and asylum-seekers. With the majority being women and children, the report underscores the need for targeted support and assistance. As Somalia continues to host a considerable number of refugees and returnees, the international community's role in supporting these efforts remains crucial. The situation in Somalia serves as a reminder of the enduring impacts of conflict and natural disasters on human displacement and the importance of sustained humanitarian assistance and protection for the most vulnerable.