Somalia and Somaliland Leaders Convene in Djibouti for Crucial Peace Talks

Leaders of Somalia and Somaliland have embarked on a significant journey to Djibouti, setting the stage for crucial dialogue aimed at fostering peace between the two territories. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and key ministers are meeting Somaliland’s President Muse Bihi Abdi, in a continuation of talks that began with a landmark summit on June 15, 2020.

Building on Previous Progress

The previous summit, presided over by Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh and attended by Ethiopian representatives, ended on a hopeful note. A joint communique underscored a mutual agreement between the two territories not to obstruct non-political social interactions, such as cultural, academic, sports, and trade activities. This agreement was an optimistic stride towards encouraging enduring peace and dialogue.

Key Delegates for Crucial Talks

The Somali national news agency SONNALIVE has highlighted the key delegates accompanying President Mohamud, including the Ministers of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation, Commerce & Industry. The Special Presidential Envoy for Somaliland is also part of this influential delegation.

Somaliland’s Commitment to Dialogue

Meanwhile, the Presidency of Somaliland issued a statement confirming their intent to continue dialogue at the presidential level. This commitment was reported by HornDiplomat, emphasizing Somaliland’s dedication to the peace process.

In conclusion, this meeting in Djibouti signifies another pivotal step towards fostering peace and unity between Somalia and Somaliland. The outcome of these talks could mark an important milestone in the history of these territories, setting the tone for future relations and collaborations.