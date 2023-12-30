en English
Africa

Somali Cabinet Approves Landmark Human Rights Bills

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:01 pm EST
Somali Cabinet Approves Landmark Human Rights Bills

In a decisive move towards the progression of human rights, the Somali Cabinet has given their unanimous approval to two critical bills: the Sexual Offenses Bill and the Minimum Working Age Bill. This landmark decision, taken in their regular meeting, marks a significant stride towards aligning Somalia with international human rights standards and could potentially catalyze a transformative impact on the lives of women and children in the country.

Sexual Offenses Bill: A Beacon of Hope

Endorsing the Sexual Offenses Bill, the Somali Cabinet seeks to establish a comprehensive legal framework to prevent sexual crimes. The legislation provides support and protection for survivors, defines and criminalizes sexual offenses, and sets forth procedures and penalties. This approval comes as a milestone in addressing the pervasive issue of sexual violence in Somalia, a problem exacerbated by years of conflict and weak governance.

Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre hailed the bill as a milestone for human rights and dignity in Somalia. He affirmed that the legislation would significantly bolster the safeguarding of the community against gender-based and sexual violence.

Minimum Working Age Bill: Shielding Innocence

Simultaneously, the approval of the Minimum Working Age Bill seeks to protect children’s rights by setting the legal minimum age for employment at 15, in line with international practices. This legislation comes as a critical measure in a nation where child labor is rampant owing to poverty and the lack of a robust legal system.

The bill aims to support children’s right to education and development while shielding them from abuse and exploitation in the job market, thereby enhancing their life prospects significantly.

Towards a Better Tomorrow

The year 2023 is set to be a transformative year for Somalia, under the administration of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. With the International Monetary Fund (IMF) pledging a 100 Million grant to support Somalia’s post-debt relief economic reform agenda, the nation is poised for growth and development.

These bills are now slated for debate and approval by the Somali parliament. If passed, they will be implemented into law, marking a historic moment for Somalia’s commitment to human rights.

0
Africa Human Rights
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

