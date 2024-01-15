Solar Power Africa 2024: Redefining Sustainability and Unlocking Africa's Solar Potential

The 3rd annual Solar Power Africa conference scheduled for February 7-9, 2024, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, is set to thrust into the limelight how solar power can be an instrumental tool in supporting sustainability beyond its stereotypical buzzword status. This high-spirited event organized by Messe Frankfurt South Africa in tandem with RE+ Events is geared towards addressing the critical challenge of meeting present needs without derailing the ability of future generations to meet theirs.

Integrating Sustainability into Actions

In a bid to redefine the perception of sustainability, the conference will underscore the need for its integration into all activities and actions. The emphasis will be on how sustainability goes beyond just meeting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria and how it can become a cornerstone of all human endeavors. The conference's dynamic program is set to feature a rich blend of inspirational keynote addresses, thought-provoking plenaries, and practical breakaway sessions, all delivered by industry leaders and experts.

Exploring the Future of Solar and Storage

Among the highlights of the event, topics will include the exploration of the Upper Blinkwater Minigrid project, the pivotal role of local skills development, and the need for ensuring a just transition through the renewable value chain. The conference's theme, 'Empowering Africa's Energy Future: Solar and Storage Solutions for Sustainable Development,' underscores its commitment to exploring the future of solar and storage, plotting a path to sustainable development, and facilitating investment and collaboration opportunities to unlock Africa's solar potential.

Attendees of the conference will have the golden opportunity to gain practical and inspirational insights into making solar power a significant player in achieving a sustainable future. The conference will be a cornucopia of intellectual stimuli with four plenary sessions, four keynote addresses, and fourteen specialized breakaway sessions, all featuring over 80 expert speakers from the energy industry.