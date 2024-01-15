en English
Africa

Social Innovators Take Center Stage at World Economic Forum

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Social Innovators Take Center Stage at World Economic Forum

At the heart of the snow-capped Swiss Alps, Davos plays host to the World Economic Forum (WEF), a confluence of the world’s most influential figures and promising social innovators. This year, the WEF opens its doors to a new breed of attendees: those who are harnessing technology to drive social change and democratize essential services.

Gerald Abila: Democratizing Legal Aid

From the heart of Uganda, Gerald Abila, a lawyer and founder of BarefootLaw, is one such participant. He has developed ‘Winnie,’ an AI-powered virtual lawyer that provides free legal advice within 24 hours. Winnie has already served a million Ugandans, a testament to BarefootLaw’s mission to democratize legal assistance. By 2030, Abila aims to extend this service to 50 million Africans.

Danya Pastuszek: Local Solutions to Poverty

Joining Abila is Danya Pastuszek, co-CEO of the Tamarack Institute, who is steadfast in her resolve to combat poverty. Pastuszek’s approach relies on locally designed solutions, fostering connections among community leaders to stimulate shared learning and innovation.

Li Xia: Powering Rural Areas with Solar Energy

Adding to this cadre of social innovators is Li Xia, founder of Shenzhen Power-Solution. Recognized for her efforts to provide rural areas with affordable solar energy solutions, Li’s work illuminates homes in China, India, and Africa.

These social innovators, among many others, are the lifeblood of the WEF. They are using this platform to present their groundbreaking work, stimulate debate, and learn from their global counterparts. Their recognition by the Schwab Foundation as ‘Social Innovators’ underscores the importance of their work in addressing the Sustainable Development Goals, from reducing poverty to driving climate action.

Despite the significant impact of social enterprises, they face considerable challenges. Legal structures to support these ventures exist in only one in five countries, and there is a significant funding gap of $1.13 trillion. Movements like Catalyst 2030 are advocating for better policies, while initiatives such as the Corporate Social Innovation Compass and People and Planet First aim to bridge the funding gap.

As the WEF rolls on, the work of these social innovators resonates in the halls of Davos. They embody the spirit of global collaboration, harnessing technology, and local solutions to address global challenges. And as the world watches, they are shaping a future where access to legal aid, poverty reduction, and renewable energy are not privileges of the few but basic rights of the many.

Africa Social Issues
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

