Smile Train, Lifebox Push for Capnography in Global Surgery Safety Standards

In a landmark collaboration aimed at bolstering global surgical safety, Smile Train and Lifebox have joined forces to advocate for the inclusion of capnography as essential anesthesia monitoring equipment. This initiative promises to significantly enhance patient safety during surgeries, especially in low-resource settings.

The Urgent Need for Capnography

Capnography, a critical tool for monitoring patients' CO 2 levels during anesthesia, plays a pivotal role in preventing anesthesia-related complications, which are particularly deadly when the breathing tube is misplaced. Despite its life-saving potential, the availability of capnography in low-income countries is severely limited, with a 100% gap in some regions. Smile Train and Lifebox's campaign aims to bridge this gap, advocating for its inclusion in global surgery standard guidelines, including those by the WHO.

Smile Train's Commitment and Collaboration

Smiling Train has committed over $600,000 towards capnography equipment, demonstrating a significant investment in global surgical safety. This commitment includes the distribution of 350 Smile Train-Lifebox Capnographs in 2024 to hospitals in Benin, Ethiopia, the Philippines, and Uganda. These devices are designed to be affordable, user-friendly, and suited for the challenging conditions of low-resource settings. The initiative is a collaborative effort with the World Federation of Anaesthesiologists and other global health leaders, aiming to make capnography a standard part of surgical care worldwide.

Global Health Implications

The partnership between Smile Train and Lifebox, and their advocacy for capnography, marks a pivotal moment in the global effort to ensure safer surgery for all. By including capnography in essential operating room equipment guidelines, the initiative seeks to make a profound impact on surgical patient safety globally, particularly in regions where the risk of anesthesia-related complications is highest. This move could save countless lives and represents a significant step towards equitable healthcare access.