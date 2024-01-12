en English
Africa

Shipping Giants Reroute from Red Sea Chokepoint to Cape of Good Hope

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
Shipping Giants Reroute from Red Sea Chokepoint to Cape of Good Hope

In a significant shift in maritime navigation strategy, major shipping companies, including Maersk, have decided to reroute their vessels from the Red Sea chokepoint towards the Cape of Good Hope. This decision comes in light of ongoing attacks, escalating geopolitical risks, fluctuating fuel costs, and persistent supply chain disruptions. The move is expected to add approximately 3,500 nautical miles to each trip, inevitably leading to a two-week delay in arrival dates and potential further delays due to port congestion.

Red Sea: A Vulnerable Chokepoint

Over the years, the Red Sea chokepoint has been a crucial entry point to the Suez Canal. However, the area has been fraught with risks, including attacks by Yemen-based rebels using drones. The heightened risk has made the Red Sea a less favorable route for these shipping lines, prompting them to consider alternative maritime passages.

Cape of Good Hope: A Safer but Longer Alternative

Located at the southern tip of Africa, the Cape of Good Hope offers a safer but longer alternative route. Major shipping companies like Maersk and Hapag Lloyd are now rerouting vessels to this location, away from the Red Sea chokepoint, due to drought-related draft restrictions and militant attacks. This decision is expected to cause delays for some southbound vessels and has already led to a 1.3% decline in global trade due to the Red Sea attacks.

The Impact on Global Trade

While the decision to avoid the Red Sea chokepoint ensures safer passage for shipping lines, it comes with its own set of challenges. Shipping firms are already dealing with surges in insurance premiums, additional fuel costs, and congestion problems at container ports across Europe. Furthermore, the rerouting is causing delays in shipments, which could affect energy prices and potentially lead to stock shortages in stores by February.

Moreover, the rerouting has led to a significant increase in container rates, with almost half of the vessels being rerouted and container spot rates on the Asia-Europe route tripling. Major shipping companies like MSC and Maersk have diverted over 60 container vessels around the Cape in just three weeks, and the impact on global container capacity depletion could potentially go up by 20-25%.

Africa Transportation
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

