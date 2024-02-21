Sharjah's Cultural Leap: Quranic Schools in Africa and a New TV Channel

When the sun sets over the horizon in Sharjah, a city known for its rich tapestry of cultural and educational initiatives, an ambitious project takes shape under the stewardship of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi. This project, with its roots deeply embedded in the sacred teachings of the Holy Quran, aims to extend its branches across the African continent, nurturing a new generation through the establishment of Quranic schools. But the vision doesn't stop at the shores of education; it broadcasts further, into the airwaves, with the launch of a dedicated television channel for the Holy Quran. This narrative explores the intertwining of faith, education, and media in a venture that could redefine the landscape of Islamic scholarship.

A Continent Embraced by Knowledge

At the heart of this ambitious endeavor is the establishment of Quranic schools across Africa, a continent with a tapestry as diverse as the patterns that adorn the traditional garments of its people. Al Qasimia University, a beacon of Islamic learning in Sharjah, has been tasked with spearheading this project. The goal is clear: to nurture the minds that seek to memorize and study the Holy Quran, fostering a generation that not only preserves the sacred text but lives by its teachings. The appointed graduates from Al Qasimia University, bearing the torch of knowledge in their hands, are set to return to their home countries, disseminating the teachings of the Quran far and wide. This initiative is not just about the memorization of the Quran but about instilling a way of life that epitomizes the essence of Islamic teachings.

Airwaves of Enlightenment

In a move that mirrors the comprehensive vision of Sheikh Sultan, a television channel dedicated to the Holy Quran is set to grace the screens. This channel promises to be a sanctuary of peace, offering Quran-related studies, interpretations, and scholarly works to viewers across the globe. The significance of this channel cannot be understated; it represents a bridge connecting the hearts of the faithful with the divine words of the Quran. Through this channel, the teachings of the Quran will transcend the confines of physical institutions, reaching homes and touching souls in every corner of the world. The initiative is a testament to Sharjah's commitment to serving the Holy Quran, Islamic affairs, and culture, embodying the principle that the Quran is not just a text to be read but a guide to be lived.

Legacy of Devotion

The ceremony that unveiled these grand plans was not just a platform for announcements; it was a celebration of devotion and mastery over the Quranic arts. Nine renowned Quranic reciters were honoured, their vocal beauty and mastery over the sacred text acknowledged in a gathering that was as much about the future as it was about honouring the past. These reciters, having contributed significantly to the Quranic arts, expressed their gratitude towards Sheikh Sultan for his unwavering support and for the opportunity to record a complete Quran. This project, spanning several years, has not only benefited the reciters but has also enriched the lives of countless individuals who seek solace and guidance in the words of the Quran. The contributions of Quranic institutions in Sharjah were also celebrated, highlighting their role in increasing the number of Quran memorizers and deepening the overall understanding of the sacred text.

The initiatives announced by Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi are more than just projects; they are a reflection of a profound dedication to the Holy Quran and its teachings. As these plans unfold, they hold the promise of a brighter future, where the teachings of the Quran illuminate the path for generations to come. It is a vision that transcends borders, reaching hearts and minds across continents, and reinforcing the timeless relevance of the Quran in guiding the faithful towards a life of virtue and wisdom.