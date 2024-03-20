Shakahola Tragedy: 34 Cult Victims' Bodies Identified, Set for Family Release Next Week

Following a harrowing discovery in Shakahola Forest, the families of 34 identified victims of a mass suicide orchestrated by the Good News International Church will soon receive their loved ones' remains for burial. Government Pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor, in a briefing at Malindi Sub-County Hospital, announced the forthcoming release scheduled to begin on March 26, 2024, alongside crucial support measures for the grieving families.

Advertisment

Identification and Release Process

Dr. Oduor emphasized the meticulous identification process that has been underway, ensuring the victims' bodies are correctly returned to their families. He urged those coming forward to collect the remains to bring along a letter from their local chiefs and to be present if they had provided blood samples for DNA verification. This step is vital in avoiding any mix-ups during the emotionally charged handovers. For those still unidentified or unclaimed, the government has outlined plans for their lawful disposal.

Continued Exhumations and Legal Proceedings

Advertisment

The tragedy of the Shakahola cult, led by Pastor Paul Mackenzie, who preached starvation as a means to heaven, has gripped the nation since the initial discovery in April 2023. With 429 bodies unearthed from 35 mass graves, the government continues to excavate the site, searching for more victims. Meanwhile, Mackenzie remains in custody, facing charges related to the mass deaths. The ongoing legal and investigative efforts aim to bring closure to families and justice for the victims.

Community Reaction and Support

Franscis Wanje, who lost eight family members to the cult, with five now identified, shared his relief and gratitude towards the government's efforts in bringing his loved ones home. The community, while still in mourning, has rallied together, offering support to those affected. The announcement of the bodies' release marks a crucial step towards healing for the families and the wider community, as they prepare to lay their loved ones to rest with dignity.

The Shakahola tragedy has prompted a national reflection on the vulnerabilities within communities that allow such devastating manipulation. As the country grapples with the aftermath, the focus remains on supporting the bereaved, ensuring justice, and preventing future occurrences through heightened awareness and regulation of religious practices.