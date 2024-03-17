Serum Institute's New Malaria Vaccine R21 to Launch in Africa, Aiming to Save Thousands

The world's biggest vaccine maker, Serum Institute of India (SII), in partnership with Oxford University researchers, is set to launch a new, cost-effective malaria vaccine named R21 in Africa from May.

Advertisment

This development marks a significant stride in the battle against malaria, a disease responsible for over 600,000 deaths annually, predominantly affecting African children under five. SII's chief executive, Adar Poonawalla, highlights the vaccine's potential life-saving impact, especially given its affordability for the African continent at $4 or less per dose in its initial year.

Strategic Deployment and Expected Impact

SII plans to distribute 25 million doses of R21, aiming to reach the most vulnerable populations before the peak malaria season. The vaccine, which includes a three-dose course and a booster for children aged 5-36 months, has been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the second malaria vaccine.

Advertisment

Its cost-effectiveness compared to the existing vaccine by GlaxoSmithKline positions it as a game-changer in malaria prevention. Initial shipments are destined for Chad, the Central African Republic, DR Congo, Mozambique, and South Sudan, with UNICEF and Gavi overseeing distribution.

Repurposing for a Broader Mission

Following its significant role in manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines, SII is repurposing some of its facilities to focus on other infectious diseases, including malaria. This pivot reflects a broader mission to leverage its manufacturing capabilities for global health. The institute's goal is to eventually produce 100 million doses of R21 annually, ensuring a steady supply to meet the demand in African countries and beyond.

The introduction of R21 represents a hopeful advancement in the fight against malaria, particularly in regions with the highest burden of the disease. However, the vaccine's success will depend on effective distribution, community acceptance, and ongoing support from global health organizations. As SII and its partners embark on this ambitious rollout, the world watches closely, hopeful for a significant reduction in malaria's devastating impact.