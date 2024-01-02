en English
Africa

Series of Earthquakes Hit Japan, Israel to Face ICJ, South Korean Opposition Leader Attacked, Ethiopia Joins BRICS

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:15 am EST


A devastating series of powerful earthquakes has ravaged central Japan, resulting in at least 30 fatalities primarily due to collapsed buildings and fires. The most affected region is the Ishikawa prefecture. In a rare move, Israel has announced its intention to participate in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) proceedings in The Hague, Netherlands. This comes in response to accusations made by South Africa of ‘genocidal’ acts in Gaza. In a shocking turn of events, Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party, was hospitalized following a stabbing attack in Busan. Meanwhile, Ethiopia has officially joined the prestigious BRICS group, signifying its commitment to contribute positively to the BRICS mechanism.

Earthquake Sequence Shakes Japan

The largest earthquake in the sequence that shook Japan measured a magnitude of 7.6. Its epicenter was the west coast of Japan’s main island, causing tremors as far as Tokyo. The remote Noto peninsula was the hardest hit, prompting the dispatch of a thousand army personnel for rescue operations. In the wake of these catastrophic events, the UK and US have pledged support. Despite the severe earthquakes, Japan’s nuclear power plants have shown no abnormalities. However, residents of coastal areas are being urged not to return home due to expected aftershocks, despite tsunami warnings being lifted.

Israel to Face ICJ Proceedings

Israel has announced its decision to participate in ICJ proceedings in response to allegations of genocidal acts in Gaza, as accused by South Africa. Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel’s national security adviser, stated that despite considering the accusations unfounded, Israel would not evade the court case.

Attack on South Korean Opposition Leader

Lee Jae-myung, leader of South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party, was stabbed in the neck by an unidentified assailant in Busan. Following the attack, he was immediately rushed to the hospital. Details of the attack and the attacker remain unknown at this time.

Ethiopia Joins BRICS Group

On the international stage, Ethiopia has become a member of the BRICS group, joining the ranks of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed that this membership is indicative of the country’s dedication to South-South Cooperation.

Africa Asia International Relations
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

