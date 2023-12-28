en English
Africa

Senegal Unveils Sub-Saharan Africa’s First All-Electric BRT Network

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:51 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:37 am EST
Senegal Unveils Sub-Saharan Africa’s First All-Electric BRT Network

In an unprecedented move towards environmental sustainability and public transportation reform, Senegal has unveiled the first all-electric Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network in sub-Saharan Africa. Situated in Dakar, the capital city, this state-of-the-art infrastructure represents a significant step in reducing carbon emissions and enhancing urban mobility in one of Africa’s fastest-growing regions.

A Remarkable Feat in Public Transportation

The launch of the electric BRT network is a landmark achievement for Senegal. This innovative transit system spans a distance of 18.3 km, encompassing 23 bus stations and three hub transfer stations. The project has been realized through a collaborative endeavor with the China Road and Bridge Corporation, responsible for the construction, and the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation supplying the all-electric buses.

(Read Also: Global Unrest: Opposition Protests and Political Tensions Rise Across Countries)

Implications for Urban Mobility and Job Creation

The BRT network is not just a technological marvel but also a solution to Dakar’s mounting urban mobility issues. The system is estimated to reduce commuting time from Dakar’s suburbs to the city center by half, thereby significantly improving the daily commute for residents.

Moreover, the project has also been a source of job creation. It provided employment to 1,500 individuals during its construction phase and is projected to offer over 1,000 jobs post-operation, further contributing to the city’s economic development.

(Read Also: 79 Candidacies Submitted for Senegal's Presidential Election Amid Legal Drama)

A Model for Future Sustainable Development

The inauguration of the electric BRT network in Dakar sets a precedent for other African cities in their quest for modernizing public transportation and addressing environmental issues. It serves as a blueprint for integrating technological innovation with sustainable practices to create a more efficient and eco-friendly urban landscape.

As cities across the globe grapple with the dual challenges of sustainable development and urban mobility, Senegal’s successful implementation of the electric BRT network sends a powerful message about the potential for transformative change through innovative thinking and international collaboration.

Africa Environmental Science Transportation
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

