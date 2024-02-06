Second Migration Management Course Kicks Off at KAIPTC with Swiss Support

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), backed by the Swiss Government, has initiated the second run of its Migration Management Course. The comprehensive two-week program is designed to arm migration practitioners from the ECOWAS region with the necessary knowledge and skills to shape and enhance migration policies and strategies.

Collaboration and Knowledge Sharing

The course, which marked its successful debut in 2023, welcomes 28 participants from countries including Ghana, Nigeria, and Ivory Coast. A key goal of the course is to foster a thorough understanding of migration issues specific to West Africa and to promote cooperation among key players in the field.

Addressing the Complexities of Migration

Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Simone Giger, emphasized the intricate nature of migration and its diverse causes and effects. She highlighted that handling these challenges effectively necessitates regional and international collaboration. The course thus intensively deals with various facets of migration, with a special focus on the West African region.

Benefits of Well-Managed Migration

KAIPTC Deputy Commandant, Air Cdre David A. Akrong, highlighted the potential benefits of well-managed migration. He expressed sincere gratitude to the Swiss Government for their unwavering support. Both dignitaries underscored the significance of partnership and shared understanding in tackling the challenges posed by migration.

The course covers a range of pertinent topics such as international cooperation on migration, regional policymaking, migration and gender, migration and development, and the human rights legal framework of people on the move.

With this initiative, KAIPTC continues to contribute to the global effort to address migration challenges, offering a platform for learning, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among key stakeholders in the region.