en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

SAWA Bag: A Solar-Powered Answer to Kenya’s Water Crisis

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
SAWA Bag: A Solar-Powered Answer to Kenya’s Water Crisis

In an ambitious effort to tackle the perennial water crisis in Kenya’s Kajiado County, 4Life Solutions has unveiled its revolutionary product: the SAWA bag. This pioneering water purification solution exploits the sun’s ultraviolet rays and heat to rid water of disease-causing pathogens, promising a safe and budget-friendly option for potable water.

A Game-Changer for Water Purification

The brainchild of 4Life Solutions CEO, Jonas Pilgrard, the SAWA bag addresses the dire need for clean water in regions where access remains a life-threatening challenge. In countries like Kenya, contaminated water sources often lead to outbreaks of waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid. The SAWA bag, employing solar water disinfection (SODIS), offers a ray of hope. By simply exposing the bag filled with up to 6 liters of water to sunlight for a period of four hours, the SAWA bag effectively purifies the water, making it safe for consumption.

A Safer, More Economical Alternative

In comparison to the traditional method of boiling water, which risks introducing contaminants from burning fossil fuels, the SAWA bag stands as a safer alternative. With the potential for up to 600 uses, it presents a cost-effective solution that also conserves the time and energy typically spent on gathering firewood for boiling water.

Empowering Communities

Rahab Muiu, the Chairperson of Maendeleo ya Wanawake, has strongly advocated for women to adopt this technology as a means to improve health and efficiency in their households. The SAWA bag has already made its way into over 500,000 homes across seven African countries and can be purchased for Sh1000. As the quest for clean water continues, the SAWA bag marks a significant stride toward achieving this goal, providing an innovative solution that harnesses a readily available resource – the sun.

0
Africa
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
44 mins ago
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
In a recent statement, President Hakainde Hichilema has voiced a growing concern over the increasing trend of unplanned migration from rural to urban areas. Recognizing the potential pitfalls of this trend, such as overpopulation in cities and underdevelopment in rural areas, the President is urging his fellow citizens to shift their focus and investments towards
President Hichilema Calls for Balanced Development Amid Rising Urban Migration
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
1 hour ago
AFCON 2023 Kick-off: Cote d'Ivoire Claims Victory Over Guinea-Bissau
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
1 hour ago
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa Reaffirms Solidarity with Palestine, Addresses Corruption and Service Delivery
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
53 mins ago
Reflecting on Ghana's Political Past: The Overthrow of the 2nd Republican Constitution
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: Public Demands Transparency and Long-term Solutions
1 hour ago
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: Public Demands Transparency and Long-term Solutions
Asantehene Commends Inspector General of Police for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Police Service
1 hour ago
Asantehene Commends Inspector General of Police for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Police Service
Latest Headlines
World News
Appalachian State Clinches Victory Over James Madison in Intense Sun Belt Showdown
8 seconds
Appalachian State Clinches Victory Over James Madison in Intense Sun Belt Showdown
Detroit Lions' Transformation under Dan Campbell: A Tale of Resurgence
26 seconds
Detroit Lions' Transformation under Dan Campbell: A Tale of Resurgence
Government Ministers to Negotiate Over Budget Deficit Amid Rising Costs
31 seconds
Government Ministers to Negotiate Over Budget Deficit Amid Rising Costs
AfD Pledges Mass Deportation of Foreigners, Ignites Controversy
53 seconds
AfD Pledges Mass Deportation of Foreigners, Ignites Controversy
Southend United Triumphs Over Eastleigh: Dackers' Return and Rising Young Talent
54 seconds
Southend United Triumphs Over Eastleigh: Dackers' Return and Rising Young Talent
Storm Stumbles in Road Swing Opener against Bulls; Delaney Shines
1 min
Storm Stumbles in Road Swing Opener against Bulls; Delaney Shines
Aleksandra Bastaic Secures Second Consecutive State Title in Indiana High School Girls Wrestling Championships
1 min
Aleksandra Bastaic Secures Second Consecutive State Title in Indiana High School Girls Wrestling Championships
Romance Rumors: Jude Bellingham and Singer Rmarni Connected on Celebrity Dating App
1 min
Romance Rumors: Jude Bellingham and Singer Rmarni Connected on Celebrity Dating App
Thrills and Spills in English Non-League Football
2 mins
Thrills and Spills in English Non-League Football
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app