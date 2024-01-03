Rwanda’s Festive Season: A Melody of Peace, Responsibility, and Safety

In an unwavering testament to community cooperation and responsible behavior, Rwanda enjoyed a serene festive season, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Boniface Rutikanga, the spokesperson for the Rwanda National Police (RNP). The tranquility that graced the country was slightly marred by a few incidents, including mobile phone thefts and a violent episode due to intoxication, resulting in two deaths. Road safety saw its own share of fatalities with two reported accidents.

Gerayo Amahoro: A Catalyst for Change

The RNP’s continuous efforts in combating drunk driving bore fruit, with arrests plunging from daily figures oscillating between 100 and 150 to fewer than 15. This significant reduction can be attributed to the Gerayo Amahoro campaign, a conscientious initiative designed to instill road safety as a cultural norm within the Rwandan populace.

City Management During Festivities

Samuel Dusengiyumva, the Mayor of the City of Kigali, lauded the joint efforts of security forces and other agencies in developing an efficient transportation system to facilitate smooth movement during the celebrations. He also acknowledged the TunyweLess campaign, a drive promoting responsible drinking among the youth and advocating for a healthy lifestyle.

Guarding Against Noise Pollution

As festivities often go hand in hand with elevated noise levels, the Mayor urged hospitality venues to manage their sound emissions effectively to prevent noise pollution. This appeal underscores the city’s commitment to preserving the peace and well-being of its residents, even amidst the revelry of the holiday season.

Despite isolated incidents, the overall calmness that prevailed during the festive period in Rwanda is a testament to the effectiveness of community policing and the responsiveness of the people. The concerted efforts of the RNP, the Gerayo Amahoro and TunyweLess campaigns, and the insistence on noise regulation are all geared towards fostering a safe, responsible, and enjoyable festive season for all.