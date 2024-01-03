en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Rwanda’s Festive Season: A Melody of Peace, Responsibility, and Safety

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:34 pm EST
Rwanda’s Festive Season: A Melody of Peace, Responsibility, and Safety

In an unwavering testament to community cooperation and responsible behavior, Rwanda enjoyed a serene festive season, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Boniface Rutikanga, the spokesperson for the Rwanda National Police (RNP). The tranquility that graced the country was slightly marred by a few incidents, including mobile phone thefts and a violent episode due to intoxication, resulting in two deaths. Road safety saw its own share of fatalities with two reported accidents.

Gerayo Amahoro: A Catalyst for Change

The RNP’s continuous efforts in combating drunk driving bore fruit, with arrests plunging from daily figures oscillating between 100 and 150 to fewer than 15. This significant reduction can be attributed to the Gerayo Amahoro campaign, a conscientious initiative designed to instill road safety as a cultural norm within the Rwandan populace.

City Management During Festivities

Samuel Dusengiyumva, the Mayor of the City of Kigali, lauded the joint efforts of security forces and other agencies in developing an efficient transportation system to facilitate smooth movement during the celebrations. He also acknowledged the TunyweLess campaign, a drive promoting responsible drinking among the youth and advocating for a healthy lifestyle.

Guarding Against Noise Pollution

As festivities often go hand in hand with elevated noise levels, the Mayor urged hospitality venues to manage their sound emissions effectively to prevent noise pollution. This appeal underscores the city’s commitment to preserving the peace and well-being of its residents, even amidst the revelry of the holiday season.

Despite isolated incidents, the overall calmness that prevailed during the festive period in Rwanda is a testament to the effectiveness of community policing and the responsiveness of the people. The concerted efforts of the RNP, the Gerayo Amahoro and TunyweLess campaigns, and the insistence on noise regulation are all geared towards fostering a safe, responsible, and enjoyable festive season for all.

0
Africa Safety Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
8 mins ago
The Promise and Peril of AI in Africa: A Perspective from the UN High-Level Advisory Body
As the world turns its gaze towards the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), Africa positions itself in the global AI narrative with a duality of promise and caution. Seydina NDiaye, an AI expert and member of the UN High-Level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence, shines a light on the blossoming interest and strategic development of
The Promise and Peril of AI in Africa: A Perspective from the UN High-Level Advisory Body
GH Online French Lessons for Kids: Championing Bilingualism through Fun and Learning
2 hours ago
GH Online French Lessons for Kids: Championing Bilingualism through Fun and Learning
Zamfara's Governor Launches Initiatives to Boost Agriculture
2 hours ago
Zamfara's Governor Launches Initiatives to Boost Agriculture
Aerosols Prolong Africa's Wildfire Season: New Study Reveals
48 mins ago
Aerosols Prolong Africa's Wildfire Season: New Study Reveals
Bournemouth's Unbeaten Streak Ends, But Optimism Remains
1 hour ago
Bournemouth's Unbeaten Streak Ends, But Optimism Remains
Alan Hutton Advocates for Abdallah Sima's Extended Stay at Rangers Amidst Financial Concerns
1 hour ago
Alan Hutton Advocates for Abdallah Sima's Extended Stay at Rangers Amidst Financial Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Arina Kobayashi Crowned Combat Press 2023 Female Fighter of the Year in Kickboxing
20 seconds
Arina Kobayashi Crowned Combat Press 2023 Female Fighter of the Year in Kickboxing
Mustafa Ali Announces World Tour, Set to Debut at HoG: Reckoning 2024
26 seconds
Mustafa Ali Announces World Tour, Set to Debut at HoG: Reckoning 2024
Radmila Lolly Unveils Groundbreaking Miami Heat Collection: A Unique Blend of Music, Fashion, and Sport
48 seconds
Radmila Lolly Unveils Groundbreaking Miami Heat Collection: A Unique Blend of Music, Fashion, and Sport
South Bay Witnesses Historic Swell: Surfers Ride Waves of the Century
50 seconds
South Bay Witnesses Historic Swell: Surfers Ride Waves of the Century
Peyton Manning to Receive 2024 Ambassador of Golf Award
51 seconds
Peyton Manning to Receive 2024 Ambassador of Golf Award
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
1 min
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Soaring Medical Spa Industry in the United States: A Closer Look at the Risks and Regulations
2 mins
Soaring Medical Spa Industry in the United States: A Closer Look at the Risks and Regulations
ICC Announces Nominees for T20I and Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023
2 mins
ICC Announces Nominees for T20I and Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023
New Therapeutic Strategies Unveiled for Treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea
2 mins
New Therapeutic Strategies Unveiled for Treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
1 min
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
21 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
29 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app