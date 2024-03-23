Roam Partners with Ridewell to Launch First Electric Motorbike Showroom in Nairobi

Roam, an electric mobility startup, has joined forces with Ridewell to inaugurate its inaugural showroom in Nairobi, marking a significant step in its efforts to bolster the sales of electric motorbikes. Situated opposite the Safari Park Hotel along Thika Superhighway, the showroom will serve as a hub for showcasing Roam Air, the company's flagship electric motorbike, alongside essential accessories and technical support services for interested riders.

Enhancing Accessibility and Credibility

By venturing into physical retail space, Roam aims to enhance accessibility and credibility among potential customers. The showroom not only offers a platform for prospective buyers to interact with the startup's innovators but also provides an opportunity to experience firsthand the thrill of riding an electric motorbike. Additionally, the provision of technical support underscores Roam's commitment to fostering a seamless transition to electric mobility in Nairobi.

Addressing Challenges and Promoting Adoption

Roam acknowledges the persistent challenges hindering the widespread adoption of electric motorbikes, including the shortage of charging infrastructure. In response, the company has developed innovative solutions such as a removable battery that can be easily charged using household plugs. With a promising range of 75 to 100 kilometers per charge, Roam aims to cater to the needs of Nairobi residents who rely heavily on motorbikes for their daily transportation needs.

Shaping the Future of E-mobility

Beyond electric motorbikes, Roam is venturing into the production of 42-seater electric buses to revolutionize public transport in Nairobi and reduce dependence on fuel-powered vehicles. The company's proactive approach aligns with Kenya's vision for sustainable transportation, particularly as the country anticipates a surge in motorbike ownership. With the support of climate investors and favorable renewable energy resources, Kenya is poised to lead the transition to electric-powered vehicles, driving significant reductions in air pollution and fostering a greener future for its citizens.