Reviving Nigeria's Architectural Heritage: A Call to the National Institute of Architects

Mohammed Idris, Nigeria's Minister of Information and National Orientation, has made a clarion call to the National Institute of Architects (NIA) to spearhead the resurgence of Nigeria's architectural heritage. This call, made during a courtesy visit by the NIA, underscores the significance of architectural landmarks as emblems of national grandeur.

A Call to Action

Idris decried the widespread ignorance about Nigeria's iconic and historical edifices, using the National Orientation Agency's office, a building that once served as President Shehu Shagari's office, as an illustration. He censured the rampant disrespect for national symbols and highlighted the need for proper national orientation. Indeed, the Minister urged the NIA to extend its partnership with the ministry to redirect Nigerians toward appreciating their rich heritage.

Revitalizing National Orientation

It is noteworthy that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has prioritized national orientation in a bid to change this narrative. The objective is to foster a greater sense of respect and appreciation for national symbols, and by extension, bolster national pride.

Collaborating for Architectural Excellence

Responding to the Minister's charge, Arch. Mobolaji Adeniyi, the National President of the NIA, conveyed the institute's commitment to cooperate with the ministry. He emphasized that the NIA is keen on addressing pressing issues such as building collapses, substandard materials, and a disregard for architectural excellence. With 64 years of contributing to the nation's architectural objectives, the NIA is well-positioned to help in the preservation of iconic buildings, particularly in the Federal Capital Territory.