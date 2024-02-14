Reviving Durban's Old Northern Aqueduct: Improved Water Supply and Infrastructure

The eThekwini Municipality's old Northern Aqueduct gets a new lease on life as interventions to improve its performance are underway. With 54 air valves already replaced, water supply to Phoenix, Mount Edgecombe, Virginia, uMhlanga, and Durban North has significantly improved.

Reviving the Old Northern Aqueduct

In a monumental effort to restore the old Northern Aqueduct, the eThekwini Municipality has been laboring tirelessly to address issues that have plagued the aging infrastructure. A primary focus of this undertaking has been the replacement of defective air valves, with 54 already swapped out across four sections of the aqueduct.

Improving Water Supply to Durban's Communities

The completion of valve replacements in section 3 of the aqueduct has resulted in a noticeable improvement in water supply to several areas in Durban. Residents of Phoenix, Mount Edgecombe, Virginia, uMhlanga, and Durban North can now enjoy a more reliable water supply, thanks to the eThekwini Municipality's efforts.

Overcoming Challenges and Looking Ahead

Despite facing challenges such as technical issues and the lack of maintenance records for older equipment, the municipality has made significant strides in the revitalization of the aqueduct. With only six air valves remaining to be replaced, the full restoration of the water supply is within sight.

In addition to the valve replacements, the city is also drilling boreholes in rural wards to provide additional water sources. These initiatives combined will ensure a more stable and reliable water supply for Durban's communities.

As of February 14, 2024, the eThekwini Municipality remains committed to enhancing the region's water infrastructure and improving the quality of life for its residents.

Aging infrastructure reborn: The eThekwini Municipality's dedication to repairing and improving the old Northern Aqueduct is a testament to their commitment to providing reliable water services to the people of Durban. As the final air valves are replaced and new boreholes are drilled, the city continues to move forward in its mission to revitalize essential infrastructure and support the growth and well-being of its communities.