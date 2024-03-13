Remotasks Shuts Down Operations in Kenya, Leaving Gig Workers in Limbo

Remotasks, the online gig platform known for offering tasks like copywriting, media labeling, and AI model training, has suddenly become inaccessible to its Kenyan users, sparking concerns over the future of online freelance work in the region. This development occurred amid circulating reports that the company is winding down its operations in Kenya, a move that has left many dependent on its income-generating opportunities searching for answers and alternatives.

Unexpected Shutdown Sparks Concern

On Tuesday, users attempting to log onto Remotasks were greeted with an error message, effectively blocking their access to the site. This unexpected shutdown came shortly after some users reported receiving emails from Remotasks, announcing the discontinuation of its services in Kenya effective March 8, 2024. The emails detailed that users would be off-boarded from their current projects but assured them that any pending payments would be processed through the established payment accounts on their profiles.

Impact on Kenyan Users

The closure of Remotasks in Kenya has significant implications for a considerable number of Kenyans who relied on the platform for employment. Over the years, Remotasks had become a popular choice for young unemployed Kenyans, individuals in low-paying jobs, and those seeking part-time gigs, providing a valuable source of income paid in US dollars through platforms like PayPal. The sudden loss of this income stream has prompted discussions and speculation among the affected users, many of whom are now expressing their concerns and sharing their experiences on social media.

Seeking Clarification and Future Prospects

In response to the closure, Citizen Digital has reached out to Remotasks for comment, seeking clarification on the reasons behind the decision to cease operations in Kenya. As the story unfolds, the focus shifts to the broader implications of such sudden closures in the gig economy and the need for more stable and secure employment opportunities for Kenyans. The situation serves as a reminder of the precarious nature of online freelance work and the importance of diversifying income sources.

This unexpected turn of events has sparked a conversation about the reliability of online gig platforms and the impact of such closures on individuals who depend on them for their livelihood. As the community waits for more information, the situation underscores the challenges faced by gig workers globally and the need for more protective measures in the rapidly evolving digital economy.