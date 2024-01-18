Remembering Komla Dumor: A Legacy of Excellence

Today, we remember and honor Komla Dumor, a revered figure in media and a staunch advocate for Africa, on the tenth anniversary of his passing. A friend, a brother, and a mentor to many, his influence and legacy continue to reverberate across continents. His memory is kept alive in the hearts of those who knew him, symbolizing his enduring impact on global media.

A Passionate Advocate for Africa

Komla Dumor was not just a media icon, he was a passionate African who sought to present the continent's issues from an African perspective. His critiques of leadership failures were razor-sharp, and he was relentless in his pursuit of higher standards in public service. Despite not having formal training in journalism, Dumor made significant strides in the media world, even interviewing Nelson Mandela's family at one point.

More Than a Journalist

Herbert Mensah, President of Rugby Africa, fondly remembers his friend and brother, Komla. He speaks of Komla's humility, his approachability, and his mentorship, proudly acknowledging that Komla considered him a big brother and mentor. His human qualities and leadership were such that Mensah believes Dumor would have excelled in politics had he lived longer.

Legacy of Excellence

This anniversary is not only a time of mourning but also a celebration of the standards of excellence Komla set, earning respect for Ghana on a global scale. Herbert Mensah calls for others to emulate even a fraction of Komla's greatness and pledges to remember and honor Dumor's legacy for years to come. The global outpouring of remembrance from friends across continents is a testament to Komla's lasting impression.